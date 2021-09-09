News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Community Fund Open On 10 September

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: Le Va

As World Suicide Prevention Day approaches on 10 September, Le Va would like to announce that applications for its Pasifika Suicide Prevention Community Fund will open on the same day.

Last year the fund received an overwhelming response and supported 18 initiatives around New Zealand. It’s hoped that more Pasifika-led organisations will apply for funding this year, with amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 available. Le Va administers this fund with support from the Suicide Prevention Office and is designed to support communities to create innovative solutions to prevent suicide.

Le Va chief executive and clinical psychologist, Denise Kingi-Uluave said, “every suicide is a tragedy that has long-lasting effects on families and communities. Everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide and everyone’s role will be different.”

“A critical aspect of preventing suicide requires a focus on equipping families and communities with the knowledge, skills and resources that strengthen their resilience to life’s many stressors. Our purpose at Le Va is to support Pasifika families and communities to unleash their full potential and have the best possible health and wellbeing outcomes.”

The Community Fund seeks to support Pasifika communities to effectively implement community-based suicide prevention initiatives so that families and communities are:
• strongly connected
• equipped with the skills to cope with distress
• actively building resilience and reducing the risks of suicide
• assisted in accessing support services and
• supported to build a strong cultural identity to enhance mental wellbeing.

Applications open on Friday, 10 September 2021 and close on Friday, 1 October 2021 at 4.30pm
For more information, and to apply for funding, visit www.leva.co.nz/suicide-prevention-fund
 

