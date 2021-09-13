News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Workplace Vaccination On Offer For Frontline Healthcare Workers

Monday, 13 September 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

New Zealand Health Group has been given the Ministry of Health’s approval to vaccinate its own staff to ensure its service to some of the country’s most vulnerable people is not disrupted.

They are the country’s largest provider of Home and Community services, rehabilitation and behavioural support, health staffing and training.

New Zealand Health Group has opened vaccination centres at seven of its offices across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch to ensure its staff are vaccinated quickly. Vaccinations are also available to the people they support, staff, business partners and their wider bubble.

In addition to the established sites, they are working to set up satellite locations and deploying mobile units to support people who may otherwise find it a challenge to visit a vaccination site. Currently, satellite opportunities are in the Auckland area, such as Botany and Hobsonville, and more options are being explored.

Group Chief Executive Josephine Gagan says, “Our staff are visiting thousands of people in their homes who are frail, elderly, living with a chronic disease, disabled, and recuperating clients on a daily basis.

“This is our way of supporting the Ministry’s immunisation roll out, recognising that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best possible protection for people in our communities, especially for our staff and those we support.

“As well as following strict health and safety protocols, we want our staff to be fully vaccinated within the boundaries of their individual values and beliefs to ensure the safety of our clients, their own and their families,” she adds.

Staff, their families and businesses partners eligible for the vaccination are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity. Bookings can be easily made online and to date have been steady.

New Zealand Health Group approached the Ministry of Health about the initiative. The ministry welcomed the approach to help support the national vaccination roll out.

