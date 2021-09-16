News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Spare a thought for those performing COVID testing

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science


Spare a thought for those health professionals performing COVID testing during the Auckland lockdown.

As the Auckland level 4 lockdown reaches the 5th week, spare a thought for all the essential health professionals who continue to perform in trying conditions. In particular, all those involved in the chain of COVID sampling, testing and reporting of results. From the nursing staff taking the samples, to the courier drivers transporting the samples, and the diagnostic laboratories processing and reporting the results, this has been an effective and cohesive testing chain.

“This has been the one part of the elimination strategy that has proved both effective and efficient. The data from this outstanding work has provided the backbone for the contact tracing process within the Auckland public health units”, says Terry Taylor the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) President.

“To have tested over 400,000 COVID samples in the past month from the Auckland region alone is a monumental effort and a testament to an outstanding and efficient medical laboratory workforce”, says Taylor.

“Spare a thought for those in the Auckland medical laboratories who are going above and beyond around the clock to help stop the spread of this elusive delta variant”, says Taylor.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is in the fortunate situation of having a cohesive and functional diagnostic laboratory workforce that has once again stepped up to this challenge”.

The speed and efficiency of the full genome sequencing has given the additional reassurance and context to assist in linking of the cases. The ability to quickly mobilize additional surveillance testing capacity for essential workers crossing provincial borders is also assisting the public health response. As with each testing surge, there are new learnings and initiatives taken on board and as medical scientists we are always looking at ways to improve and streamline our performance.

There are a number of different health professionals involved in ensuring an effective surge testing response. The NZIMLS would like to acknowledge the continuing work under constant pressure of the medical laboratory workforce in the Auckland region, and of all associated health professionals assisting during this trying time.


About the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS)
The NZIMLS was formed in 1946 and is an incorporated society that represents the professional affairs of the nearly 4000 medical laboratory scientists, technicians and other associated medical laboratory workers and industry representatives in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The NZIMLS publishes the New Zealand Journal of Medical Laboratory Science, provides a CPD program and activities, professional qualifications and an advisory role to a variety of agencies and health working groups.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 