SCDHB Statement Regarding Tragic Incident

South Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, Jason Power, has expressed his sorrow after the tragic incident which involved a South Canterbury DHB team member.

This tragedy has affected many of our staff, at this time our focus is to provide our full support to our staff member and to our staff.

It’s natural to feel distressed by what’s happened, and I encourage anyone who needs to talk to call or text 1737 – any time of the day or night - there are trained counsellors available 24/7. You can also talk to your own general practice team.

Thank you to everyone who has offered support and kind messages, including our colleagues from other DHBs.

We now ask that media and the wider community respect this family’s privacy, and give them the space they need at this time.

As this is a police matter, it is not appropriate for the South Canterbury DHB to provide any further comment at this stage.

