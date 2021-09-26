News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Team Of 5 Million Hits 5 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sunday, 26 September 2021, 8:29 pm
Press Release: Minister For COVID-19 Response

New Zealanders are continuing to step up, come forward and get vaccinated with five million doses of Pfizer having now been administered in New Zealand, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

As of midnight last night 5,020,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered in New Zealand, 3,231,444 first doses and 1,789,456 second doses.

“The number of vaccines being given surged to more than 90,000 a day in late August and we are now steadily delivering around 50,000 doses every day. I want to thank people all over Aotearoa who have rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their whānau and their community,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Three months ago, we gave our 1 millionth dose and a month ago, we administered our 3 millionth dose. In the past 31 days, we’ve given out a further 2 million doses. On top of that, the National Immunisation Booking System has nearly 1.3 million future bookings at nearly 680 active vaccination sites around New Zealand.

“Our vaccination workforce is embracing innovative ways to ensure it’s as easy and attractive as possible for people from all walks of life to get vaccinated.

“There’s a huge range of options nationwide, including mass clinics, general practice and pharmacies, vaccination buses, pop-ups, drop-ins, drive-throughs, marae and hauora, ethnic and disability clinics, in-home vaccinations and even fly-ins to Mōtīti and the Chatham Islands. For example, in Auckland, more than 150 general practices and 75 pharmacies are vaccinating and more are due to start soon.

“We’ve got plenty of vaccine supplies on hand with more than 1.3 million vaccine doses in stock currently and shipments arriving regularly.

“Being fully vaccinated gives people a high degree of protection against Delta infection, severe illness, hospitalisation and death. A highly vaccinated population also gives us as a country more options for the future.

“Some people are unable to be vaccinated, such as children younger than 12 years old, but together, we can better protect them if our immunisation rates among eligible people are higher.

“It’s critical we keep our collective feet firmly on the accelerator as our vaccine rollout continues. I call on everybody who is yet to get vaccinated and is eligible to please take this opportunity to get vaccinated now,” Chris Hipkins said.

