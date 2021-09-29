News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Survey Shows Psychiatrists In Aotearoa New Zealand Under More Pressure Than Ever

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Psychiatrists

A recent survey, conducted by Tu Te Akaaka Roa – the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) New Zealand National Committee, shows that specialist mental health and addiction services are currently under significant stress in Aotearoa.

The survey also asked psychiatrists to share solutions to improve outcomes for people living with mental health and addiction issues.

Associate Professor Susanna Every-Palmer, Chair of Tu Te Akaaka Roa, noted that ‘an initial analysis of results paints a stark picture of the pressure that mental health and addiction services are facing.

‘For example, 94% of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed that the resourcing of inpatient and secondary mental health and addiction services is currently fit for purpose.

‘There is an almost unanimous sense from psychiatrists that demand for services and the complexity of people’s needs has increased over the past two years. At the same time, very few specialist services have seen an increase in staffing levels,’ added Associate Professor Every-Palmer.

’What is perhaps most concerning for the College and for our members, is that people cannot get access to mental health care at the time they need it.

‘One child and adolescent psychiatrist commented that there are young people with complex mental health problems and suicidal thoughts languishing on wait-lists for specialist care for seven months.

’While much of the data is sobering, one theme coming through is that staff are highly motivated to provide the best care possible. In many cases, this is being achieved through collaboration across the health workforce.

‘We acknowledge that the Government is committed to addressing mental health, illustrated for example by the recent release of Kia Manawanui Aotearoa: Long term pathway to mental wellbeing.

‘Tu Te Akaaka Roa looks forward to sharing our data on improvements that can be made to support the goals in Kia Manawanui.’

More information is provided in a Summary of Survey Findings Factsheet.

For all other expert mental health information visit Your Health in Mind, the RANZCP’s consumer health information website.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists is a membership organisation that prepares medical specialists in the field of psychiatry, supports and enhances clinical practice, advocates for people affected by mental illness and advises governments on mental health care. For information about our work, our members or our history, visit www.ranzcp.org.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline NZ on 0800 543 354 or www.lifeline.org.nz or the Suicide Crisis Helpline on 0508 828 865 or www.lifeline.org.nz/suicide-prevention.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 