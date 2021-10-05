News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Sex And Contraception: Why People Still Value Family Planning After 85 Years

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: Family Planning NZ

A new survey by Family Planning confirms that for young people’s sexual health, what matters most is access to low cost, non-judgemental experts.

The survey released to mark our 85th birthday today, confirms our relevance decades after a group of strong and dedicated women fought stigma and the risk of possible imprisonment to ensure New Zealand women could get access to contraception and information.

While the need for essential sexual and reproductive health services remains unchanged since 1936, social norms have changed a lot. Today, society is not as judgemental or discriminatory. However, young people still face significant barriers to accessing services, including cost and a lack of health practitioners trained in offering youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services and information.

"Young people in particular need information, support and empathy, not judgement," says Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond. "It’s about rights, inclusivity and people’s ability to have access to information and health services that are right for them."

Family Planning’s survey of 1,288 clients showed the top two individual reasons why young clients aged 16-19 chose Family Planning are: I can get free or low cost services (83%); staff here are good at helping young people (80%).

"Young people are capable of choosing what’s best for their sexual and reproductive health. "We see this through the thousands of young people coming to our clinics each year," Ms Edmond says.

Some 21% of the young clients aged 16-19 surveyed said that other than Family Planning, they didn’t know where else they could get contraception, or they felt there was nowhere else to go. Other than Family Planning, more than one in six of our young clients didn’t visit any other health provider in the past 12 months.

A finding from the survey, and one that mirrors the reported decline in both teenage pregnancy and abortion rates, was that preventing a pregnancy was very important to two-thirds of our clients (66%) and very important to 78% of young clients. Among young clients, the top two reasons for using contraception were: I want to have a good job/better job, before I have a baby (76%) and I want to wait until I am ready to have a baby (75%). Seventy-two percent (72%) of all clients reported that contraception gives them more control over their lives.

The top two reasons for visiting Family Planning among all clients were: staff treat me respectfully (89%); staff know about contraception and sexual health (84%). The third and fourth reasons were the same for young clients and all clients: I can get the contraception I want; and services are confidential; no one needs to know.

"Overall, the survey shows that we are as relevant today as we were 85 years ago. We’re still seen as the experts in sexual and reproductive health and a safe place to go," said Ms Edmond. "People want to choose the number and spacing of their children, and young people particularly value cost-effective, youth-friendly services."

Family Planning was established in 1936, a time when available contraception was basic and unreliable, and people had little control over their fertility. The pioneers of Family Planning worked tirelessly, sometimes at risk of imprisonment and always at risk of judgement, to improve sexual and reproductive health and rights for women in New Zealand. These services were in high demand then, and this survey shows that nothing has changed. People still value a service that specialises, without judgement, in sexual and reproductive health.

Quote 2021

"Very friendly, and very comfortable and you can speak about absolutely anything. They don’t make you feel uncomfortable or embarrassed. There is always support."

Quote 1936

"I am expecting my fourth child shortly and as they have all arrived within five years, you will understand when I say I feel I need a rest."

Read the full survey results here.

Background:

Young people we heard from:

-234 respondents were aged 16-19 years, representing 18% of all survey respondents

-Ethnicity: Māori 27%; Pasifika 12%; Asian 7%; NZ European 62%; Other 12%

-Gender: 98% female; 1% male; 1% another gender.

All survey respondents:

-1,288 respondents from across most regions of New Zealand

-18% under aged 16-19; 48% age 20-29; 20% age 30-39; 9% age 40-49 and 5% age 50+

-Ethnicity: Māori 20%; Pasifika 7%; Asian 9%; NZ European 62%; Other 20%

-Gender: female 97%; male 2%; another gender 1%.

In the year to 1 September 2021, Family Planning provided over 20,000 consultations to young people between the ages of 16-19 which is about 20% of the more than 120,000 consultations provided in the same year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family Planning NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 