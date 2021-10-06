News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Roll-up Your Sleeves Hawke’s Bay – Get A Mate To Vaccinate

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Today, (6 October) as Hawke’s Bay ticks off 50 percent of its community being double vaccinated against COVID-19, Hawke’s Bay DHB urges everyone eligible, not yet vaccinated, to roll-up their sleeves.

The campaign titled Ū Tonu, which means keep going, features people from throughout Hawke’s Bay rolling up their sleeves in an effort to protect themselves, whānau, community, businesses and our health services.

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s chief executive Keriana Brooking said the Ū Tonu campaign was designed for Hawke’s Bay.

“This is our region and we want everyone to play a role in protecting what we love about Hawke’s Bay.

“The campaign features people working in all sorts of industries and places, people studying at EIT, our health teams along with individuals - all with the same message Roll Up your Sleeves, Get a Mate to Vaccinate - Ū Tonu.

“While the DHB had developed the campaign, the material would be available for all businesses and individuals to use to spread the message.

“We purposely haven’t branded this – we want to everyone to help us share the message – this is our region, these are our people and everyone has a role to play to help protect Hawke’s Bay. The art work could be downloaded from www.ourhealthhb.nz,” she said.

Mrs Brooking said the Delta variant and how easy it was to spread from one person to another was very concerning for health professionals in Hawke’s Bay.

“One of the things I love about working in health is the fact that everyone comes to work to care for people every day. If our hospital and other community health providers have to lock down because of COVID we can’t provide the level of care we would want. We can’t do the number of elective surgeries, we can’t see as many of you face-to-face for your clinic appointments and we have to restrict visitors from seeing their loved ones in hospital. No-one wants that to happen and to prevent it, we need everyone eligible to roll-up their sleeves.”

“We are really looking forward to seeing our community getting involved in this campaign and spreading the message to help protect us all.”

Roll-up your sleeves Hawke’s Bay – Get a Mate to Vaccinate – Ū Tonu.

