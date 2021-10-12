Travelling Companion Of Northland Case Tests Positive For COVID-19

The travelling companion of the first Northland case, who was located by Police in West Auckland last night, has now tested positive for COVID-19 and has been transferred to an MIQ facility.

The person is being interviewed and any new locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website as they become available.

We can also report that 18 contacts have been identified as associated with the first Northland case. Contact tracers have made contact with 17 of these individuals, one of whom is the travelling companion and four who are household contacts. All 17 of these individuals have been tested. The remaining contact is being actively followed up by contact tracers and will be advised to get a test.

Of the 18 contacts identified, nine are in Northland, seven are in Auckland, one is in Wellington, and one is still to be determined. We previously reported 19 contacts, however one of these was a double entry which has now been rectified.

Northland DHB has stepped up testing and screening at Northland hospitals for visitors and patients. Anyone with symptoms should get tested and people in Auckland and Northland should continue checking the Ministry’s website for new locations of interest.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says this would help limit any potential spread of infection from the case. Public health interviews with the case are underway to confirm their movements says Dr McElnay.

The DHBs are also encouraging vaccination at general practice, pharmacy, Māori health providers and DHB clinics.



