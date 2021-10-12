News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID Vaccinations Vital To Keep Our Educators And Tamariki Safe

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa fully supports the Government’s public health advice mandating that all staff in schools and early childhood centres are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by 1 January, 2022 and receive their first dose by 15 November, just over a month away.

“We have always encouraged our members to get vaccinated to help protect themselves, their colleagues and in particular our younger tamariki who are currently unvaccinated,” said NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

“The public health evidence is that adult to child transmission of COVID-19 is more common than child to adult.”

“We back the science and the health experts, and this decision gives more clarity, certainty and consistency for schools, early childhood centres and parents right across the motu.”

“From what we are hearing we are confident our members will continue to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.”

“We also have a responsibility to our members to keep as many in employment as possible by making sure they have access to fair employment processes. We will be actively working with them, schools, early childhood centres’ employers, and the Government to be certain this mandate is implemented fairly and safely.”

New testing requirements will also be put in place. All educators in level 3 regions will have to return a negative COVID-19 test before they go back to working in the schools and early childhood centres. And if they aren’t fully vaccinated in the lead up to January 1, they will need to repeat these tests every week this term.

“We need more detail from the Government about the testing regime,” said Mr Rutherford.

“For example, early childhood centres in level 3 areas are already open. That means more than 15,000 early childhood educators will have to find the time to get tested during business hours by October 26th.”

“We already have teacher and support staff shortages, particularly in early childhood centres. Testing will have to happen in school time, so will this be paid leave and how will their ratios get covered? Will educators be able to access priority testing? The Government needs to come to the table and answer these questions.”

“I was pleased to hear the Minister say that they will support schools with managing short-term staffing needs, but the devil is in the detail and we have heard this before.”

“We and our members want a clearer path laid out on what the country’s new approach to COVID-19 will be. We need better communication from the Government and we need it quickly.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 