News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Difficulties In Diagnosing Acute Aortic Dissection Outlined In Report

Monday, 18 October 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell today released a report highlighting the difficulty in diagnosing acute aortic dissection without failsafe diagnostic tools.

A woman in her forties complaining of severe ongoing chest pain was taken to the Emergency Department of her local hospital by ambulance. She was assessed and monitored in ED, where she underwent a range of diagnostic testing and an X-ray. She was given strong pain medication.

The woman was diagnosed with a heart rhythm condition caused by irregular heartbeats, and discharged the same day.

Sadly the woman died later that night from acute aortic dissection. An acute aortic dissection is a tear in the inner layer of the large blood vessels branching off the heart.

The Commissioner considered that the appropriate standard of care was provided by the district health board (DHB).

"It is clear that aortic dissection is a relatively difficult and rare diagnosis for clinicians to make," said Ms McDowell.

"As a healthcare provider, the DHB is responsible for providing services in accordance with the Code. In this case, no broader system issues at the DHB were identified," said Ms McDowell.

The Commissioner recommended that the DHB use an anonymised version of this case as an educational tool to be incorporated into staff training, and that the DHB liaise with the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine about the use of the a developing diagnostic tool, for consideration of implementing its use in ED once its usefulness has been proven.

"I hope that the recommendations made will aid in minimising such outcomes for other patients and their whānau," said Ms McDowell.

The full report on case 20HDC00480 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 