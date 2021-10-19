News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Whānau Ora Achieves 500,000 Vaccinations Across Its Network

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Whanau Ora

If the Whānau Ora network had been allowed to deploy vaccinations in line with its business case sent to Ministers’ and the Ministry of Health on 24 February 2021, Māori would as of Super Saturday (16 October 2021) be above 90% vaccinated.

“We were denied our opportunity to supply vaccinations by invitation and fell into a system designed with knowledge that we would be last in the queue,” said Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA) Chair Merepeka-Raukawa-Tait.

“For the record, our network consists of over 96 partners deeply embedded in every community suffering high deprivation.

Raukawa-Tait said 76% of the WOCA network is Iwi owned, “meaning our entire network is 100% owned and governened by Māori.

“Within that network, we have 81 GP Clinics and over 200 vaccination sites, including mobiles,” she said.

“Twenty five per cent of the Māori population is under 12.

“We were premeditatedly discriminated against. We pointed this out to Ministers’, the Ministers’ of Health and District Health Boards that even in pre-pandeminc Aotearoa, on standard immunisation programmes deployed across everyone of those vaccinations, we lag 20-25% behind.

“That evidence alone meant that we needed our design accepted as of February.

“We are 10 weeks out from Christmas and because we were purposely left as second class citizens, the system will change to ensure that vaccinated mainstream have a great Christmas.

“Our Māori people are exposed, and that is not right.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanau Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 