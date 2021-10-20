News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Excuses Will Slow Down The Vaccine Rollout Says GP College

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is urging people to keep building on the high levels of vaccinations seen during last weekend’s ‘Super Saturday’ vaxathon events to protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19.

The College is concerned to hear some New Zealanders are delaying their COVID-19 vaccination because they are "waiting for a safer or more effective vaccine".

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "Hearing the reasons for delaying vaccination can be frustrating, especially as we continue to see rising positive case numbers in this Delta outbreak.

"We all want to return to a new normal, with fewer restrictions, and it is high vaccination rates that will allow us to do so."

This frustration is echoed by the College’s Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty.

"The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to millions of people around the world and is one of the most tracked vaccines in history, and there is enough supply to fully vaccinate every eligible New Zealander.

"Recent figures show vaccination makes you 19 times less likely to end up in hospital, 11 times less likely to die, and four times less likely to test positive to COVID-19 in the month immediately after the second dose."

The College supports the recent announcement to have mandatory vaccinations for those working in the health and disability sector, saying it is a bold, but necessary step to keep our communities safe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 