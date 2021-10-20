News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PlaceMakers Teams Up With Canterbury DHB To Target Young Tradies

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Placemakers

The push to increase Canterbury’s vaccination rates is continuing this week. Young people aged 25-29 currently have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the region.

PlaceMakers Christchurch have teamed up with Canterbury DHB’s COVID-19 Vaccination team to put on a one-day drop-in vaccination clinic at PlaceMakers Riccarton (2 Mandeville Street, Riccarton) on Sunday 31 October.

Grant Close, Owner-Operator of PlaceMakers Christchurch, says they really want to play their part in helping the construction industry and our community get vaccinated.

“With construction booming as it is, we can’t afford to have another lockdown, so it is really important everyone pitches in and gets a jab.”

Kim Sinclair-Morris from Canterbury DHB’s Vaccination team says young tradies are busy people, and we hope that having this event on a Sunday will be a convenient time for them to swing by.

“They can bring their friends and family/whānau and get vaccinated at a friendly, fun social event on a Sunday,” Kim says.

The one-day clinic, to be held in the PlaceMakers Riccarton carpark, will be run by Canterbury DHB’s Vaccination team from 10am to 2pm with an all-day breakfast and entertainment on offer from PlaceMakers Christchurch.

But that’s not all, PlaceMakers Christchurch, along with supporting sponsors PAK’nSAVE Riccarton, Milwaukee Power Tools, Makita and Thermakraft, are bringing an incredible line up of incentives to the table for anyone who gets a vaccination on the day.

“We know those who are yet to get vaccinated might need a few extra reasons to make the effort to come along, so a few of our great partners and suppliers have pulled together some awesome prizes,” says Grant.

They include $25 PlaceMakers vouchers, 250 $25 PAK’nSAVE vouchers, $15 Subway vouchers, Crusaders merchandise and free coffee. For the tradies, there is an exclusive range of Milwaukee Jackets & $100 Vouchers, Makita batteries and a raffle for four $1000 account credits up for grabs as spot prizes!

While the event is aimed at the construction industry, everyone is welcome – first dose or second dose – come for a coffee fix and get protected.

“We are encouraging anyone in the community to come along to our car park and get behind this event. A number of our customers have said they will bring their whole team along!” said Grant.

 

Where: Sunday 31 October, from 10am-2pm at PlaceMakers, 2 Mandeville Street, Riccarton, Christchurch.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/PlaceMakers_Christchurch_Vaccination_Day_FA.pdf

