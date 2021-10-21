Parts Of Waikato To Stay At Alert Level 3 For Next Six Days

The parts of Waikato that have been in Alert Level 3 will remain at that alert level till Wednesday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“Based on the latest public health information, maintaining level 3 in those parts of the Waikato continues to be the most prudent course of action,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Alert level 3 will continue till 11.59pm on Wednesday 27 October and will be reviewed on that day.

“I know this will be frustrating for people in these areas. It’s clear that people in the region as a whole have been following the rules, but the eight new cases today, all in the Te Awamutu area, show how stubborn Delta can be.

“Seven of these cases are linked to known cases, and the other is still being investigated. This follows four cases reported yesterday and seven on Tuesday.

“While most of these have been household contacts or people linked to known cases, there is a risk the virus will spread further, which means we are taking a cautious approach.

“I again urge people in the Waikato to get vaccinated. It’s the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones. More than 1,058 people received a first dose yesterday and 2,218 got a second dose.

“With the long weekend coming, it’s important people continue to stay at home in their bubbles. Police are continuing to carry out checks around the level 3 area, and those who are allowed to travel must carry evidence that they are permitted to do so.

“People in the Te Awamutu should get tested if they or anyone in their household has symptoms, or if they have travelled out of Te Awamutu over the past week for work or other activities, regardless of whether they have symptoms.”

Testing and vaccination locations in and around the Waikato region are available on the Healthpoint and the Waikato DHB websites.

The latest advice for what to do if you are in the parts of Waikato at Alert Level 3 is available on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

© Scoop Media

