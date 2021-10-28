News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Home Isolation - Update

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Today 288 COVID-19 cases are isolating at households across Auckland, as part of the next step in the region’s COVID-19 community management.

“As Auckland transitions from an elimination approach to COVID-19 to a suppression strategy, it is important to establish low-risk ways to create higher capacity for isolation,” says Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Fepulea'i Margie Apa. “The home isolation model is one of our first steps towards how we will sustainably manage COVID-19 cases in the future.”

Under the home isolation model, people who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed to isolate at home when they have been assessed as safe to do so by a Medical Officer of Health, and their home situation has been deemed appropriate.

They receive tele-health check-ins by staff at Healthline. Health indicators are checked, as well as general welfare questions to determine if a person requires assistance or clarification on how to proceed if the household has questions or concerns. All households will receive a pulse oximeter device with instructions on how to use it to help with monitoring health.

Criteria for isolating at home is based on a public health risk assessment and takes into consideration a number of factors, including whether cases:

• Live in a residence that allows them and their household to isolate safely away from others,

• Have phone and internet access,

• Can use their own transport to safely access a testing centre,

• Would like to, and feel safe to be considered for home isolation,

• Have supplies to enable them to isolate at home safely i.e. masks, food, cleaning products,

• Understand the isolation period for contacts in the household will be a further 14 days once the last case in the household has recovered.

If a person or household’s ability to meet these criteria change at any time, then public health reassess the suitability of home isolation for the case or their contacts.

Alongside this, NRHCC and primary care clinical leaders are working together on the model, including work to ensure General Practices continue non-COVID related care for their patients.

“Home isolation also offers us a reliable way to safely discharge COVID-19 cases who no longer require hospital care,” says Fepulea'i Margie Apa. “When COVID-19 cases have completed their hospital care, they are assessed to determine the safest destination on a case by case basis – either into MIQ or home isolation.”

Patients who have presented and are known to be COVID positive can complete a risk assessment to determine their suitability for home isolation on discharge from hospital. Any patients in hospital who were referred from MIQ facilities will be discharged back to that MIQ facility. If patients are assessed as not suitable for home isolation, or they do not want to isolate at home, they will be transferred to an MIQ facility.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test. For up-to-date info on all testing locations, visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

 

Notes for editors

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 