Get Your Dot (Vaccine) At Eden Park To Help Tāmaki Makaurau Reach 90%

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

Eden Park, the spiritual, cultural, and sporting home of many legends is now the home of #GotYaDot – a unifying campaign to help whanau, hapū, iwi, teams, communities, and families to get a dot and protect their whakapapa.

“We want all those who have yet to get their first or second dot (vaccine) to come along and get dotted at Eden Park on the iconic turf on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 November,” says Nick Sautner, Eden Park Chief Executive.

“We could fill Eden Park 22 times over with the number of Aucklanders who have had their first dose, which is great progress, but we still have more work to do to make sure we can all play, sing, dance, celebrate and connect together again,” he said.

“Eden Park is a core part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s heritage. It’s not only where so many legends have played it’s where Kiwis have cheered on their favourite sports team, experienced cultural events and for those lucky SIX60 fans earlier this year, got to be part of history when the boys were the first ever band to play at Eden Park.

“GotYaDot at Eden Park is about uniting our efforts to encourage as many Aucklanders as possible to become legends and get dotted [vaccinated] so we can bring Eden Park to life again. We’ve joined forces with Ngati Whatua Orakei, 2degrees, Vector, NIB New Zealand, Blues Rugby, and Du Val Group along with a collective of Iwi, Kapa Haka and Hauora Maori providers to reach all Aucklanders.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make history by getting a dot [dose] on the turf and then going through the iconic players’ tunnel and into in the team changing room. We’ll also have some fun by announcing names of those who have been dotted on the big screen, in the same way that we celebrate Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu when he scores a winning try.

“We want everyone who needs either their first dose or their second to come along to Eden Park between 12pm & 8pm on the 6th & 7th November. Please spread the word, and we’ll have some fun making more legends and history by helping Auckland reach 90%,” said Nick Sautner.

Locations for GotYaDot include:

  • NORTHSHORE Westlake Boys and Auckland University of Technology
  • EDEN PARK Ngā Puna o Waiorea and Auckland University
  • OTARA Kia Aroha College and AUT
  • MANUREWA Te Kura Kaupapa Māori a rohe o Mangere and Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
  • WEST Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi and UNITECH

