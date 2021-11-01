News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Speak Up And See Your GP This Men's Health Month

Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

November is all about tackling the big issues that are affecting men’s health, and The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is encouraging people to speak up and seek help.

The College’s Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty says, "If you notice a change in your mental health, or in your body, it is important to contact your GP and make an appointment. No matter the alert level your part of the country is in, you will be seen, either in person or via a virtual consultation.

The general practice workforce services around 94 percent of New Zealand’s population and are the first point of contact for most healthcare concerns. GPs can provide you with clear advice, support and if needed, arrange further testing.

"These conversations can be daunting, especially if you haven’t spoken to anyone about it before. If bringing along a friend or whānau member will give you the support you need to open up then we absolutely encourage you to do that," says Dr Betty.

The College’s messages support what the Movember charity is advocating too, which is changing the face of men’s health. Their three focus areas are mental health and suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancers. Their goal is to, by 2030, reduce the number of men who are dying prematurely by 25 percent globally.

Dr Betty recently spoke about prostate cancer with Jack Tame on Newstalk ZB. Listen to the interview.

More information can be found at: https://nz.movember.com/

