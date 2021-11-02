News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Upper Northland Will Move To Alert Level 3 At 11:59pm On Tuesday 2 November 2021

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

The Upper Northland will move to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on Tuesday 2 November 2021. This will be reviewed on Monday 8 November 2021.

A boundary will be put in place which will run through the centre of the Hokianga Harbour to the Mangamuka Junction on SH1 to the Kaeo River Bridge on SH10 and East Bay.

The rest of Northland remains at Alert Level 2.

There are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases and three recovered cases in Northland.

There have been three confirmed Locations of Interest related to the Kaitaia cases.

Farmers, Kaitaia 29 October 12:21 pm - 1:30 pm

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Bells Produce, Kaitaia 30 October 11:55 am - 12:05 pm

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Awanui Hotel 31 October 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Stay at home, test immediately as well as 5 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result.

This latest outbreak is a strong reminder for our population to be vaccinated and to be tested when appropriate.

COVID-19 Testing Clinics 3 November

§ Kaitaia Hospital, Use the hospital driveway next to the car compound (9am-4pm)

§ Kaitaia Awanui Rugby Club (9am-2pm)

§ Rawene Hospital, Honey Street (9am-2pm)

§ Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

§ Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-5pm)

§ Dargaville Hospital (9am-3pm)

§ Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent (9am-4pm)

§ Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs (10am-2pm).

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics 3 November

§ Kaitaia, The Old Warehouse Building (10am-5pm)

§ Waitomo Papakainga, Corner Puckey Ave & Bank St (2pm-5pm)

§ Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-7pm)

§ Moerewa, Simson Park (9am-5pm)

§ Kerikeri, Sammaree Place (10am-5pm)

§ Kaikohe Countdown (10am-4pm)

§ Whangarei, Northland Events Centre (10am-5pm)

§ Whangarei, 5 Walton Street (9am-4pm)

§ Dargaville, 22a Normanby St (10am-3pm).

