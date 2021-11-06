News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Northland COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Saturday, 6 November 2021, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Northland DHB

One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Northland today and is the third reported since yesterday afternoon.

The case is linked to the Kaitaia cluster and is a close contact of a person from that group.

This brings the total of the current outbreak to 18 cases; there are 11 recovered and 7 active cases. Northland DHB also confirmed today that further testing of samples from the recent Mangamuka and Hokianga cases has established a link between these and an Auckland case.

All active cases are isolating and recovering at home, with wrap-around support from the DHB, including medical, wellbeing and social services.

Interviews by Public Health have determined that there are no new locations of interest in connection with any of the three cases. Northland DHB is grateful to these people who have isolated since being notified that they were close contacts.

“This is extremely helpful in helping us to minimise the spread of the current outbreak. To help us further, we need people to get tested if they have symptoms, and to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community,” said Northland DHB Incident Controller Sarah Hoyle.

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible. There are Community Testing Centres and vaccination clinics open this weekend and a list of locations and opening hours can be found on the Northland DHB website: northlanddhb.org.nz.

Latest Northland testing and vaccination numbers – as at 8am, 6 November 2021

COVID-19 Testing

  • 1,105 tests were done across Northland yesterday, as at 6am, 6 November 2021
  • 15,556 tests done since 21 October 2021 across Northland
  • 33,202 tests have been done since 6 October 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

  • 1,129 vaccinations were given on 5 November, including 337 first doses, 777 second doses, 15 third doses
  • The cumulative total of doses given in Northland is 232,145
  • 126,160 first doses have been given, 105,936 second doses and 49 third doses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland DHB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 