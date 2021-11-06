New Northland COVID-19 Case Confirmed

One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Northland today and is the third reported since yesterday afternoon.

The case is linked to the Kaitaia cluster and is a close contact of a person from that group.

This brings the total of the current outbreak to 18 cases; there are 11 recovered and 7 active cases. Northland DHB also confirmed today that further testing of samples from the recent Mangamuka and Hokianga cases has established a link between these and an Auckland case.

All active cases are isolating and recovering at home, with wrap-around support from the DHB, including medical, wellbeing and social services.

Interviews by Public Health have determined that there are no new locations of interest in connection with any of the three cases. Northland DHB is grateful to these people who have isolated since being notified that they were close contacts.

“This is extremely helpful in helping us to minimise the spread of the current outbreak. To help us further, we need people to get tested if they have symptoms, and to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community,” said Northland DHB Incident Controller Sarah Hoyle.

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible. There are Community Testing Centres and vaccination clinics open this weekend and a list of locations and opening hours can be found on the Northland DHB website: northlanddhb.org.nz.

Latest Northland testing and vaccination numbers – as at 8am, 6 November 2021

COVID-19 Testing

1,105 tests were done across Northland yesterday, as at 6am, 6 November 2021

15,556 tests done since 21 October 2021 across Northland

33,202 tests have been done since 6 October 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

1,129 vaccinations were given on 5 November, including 337 first doses, 777 second doses, 15 third doses

The cumulative total of doses given in Northland is 232,145

126,160 first doses have been given, 105,936 second doses and 49 third doses.

© Scoop Media

