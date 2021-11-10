Don’t Wait – Vaccinate

The Mayors and leaders of Canterbury urge those yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination shot to get it now so Canterbury and have a Traffic Light Christmas.

Mayor Sam Broughton, Chair of the Canterbury Mayoral Forum said, “Our immunity against COVID-19 is incredibly important and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you, your whānau and our community. We want to see freedom of movement and gathering for our motu over Christmas and for the summer”.

The call to action comes as Cantabrians who have not had their first shot need to get it in the next few weeks to allow a three-week gap before their second jab and help our District Health Boards (DHBs) reach the magic milestone of 90 per cent.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel echoed Mayor Broughton words and highlighted the Prime Minister’s comments about potentially moving the South Island earlier if it hits 90 per cent in its DHBs.

“The South Island has a great opportunity here, let’s work together and make this happen. The more of us who are double vaccinated, the more we can support our business community to get back on its feet,” said Mayor Dalziel.

Ngāi Tahu leader, Te Maire Tau is championing the vaccination push for everybody who lives in Canterbury, “Our whānau rates are constantly lifting, why not consider somebody who you’d like to get vaccinated with to come along with you“.

The Mayors and leaders from Kaikōura in the north, to Waitaki in the south, have collectively applauded the DHBs and Cantabrians who, so far, have done a great job by bringing Canterbury just ahead of the national average with first jabs. We want to see our city, towns and district open for the summer.

Mayor of Timaru, Nigel Bowen said, “We fully support the mahi of DHBs and the health approach taken to date and now want to see wider social connectedness, memory creating and place making plans in time for summer.

“We are on track for 90 per cent but we just need that final push, many councils have already helped with drop-in clinics and we are committed to help support the DHBs to reach those who are yet to have the opportunity to receive their first vaccine”.

Go to BookMyVaccine.nz to either book online or find a walk-in or drive-through vaccination centre.

Public transport across the Canterbury region is free for those travelling to and from their vaccination between now and December. In Greater Christchurch, customers can simply tell the driver that they’re travelling to or from a COVID-19 vaccination, and they’ll be welcomed on board any Metro service for free. In Timaru, the Timaru Link and MyWay by Metro services can both be used for free travel to and from vaccination appointments by showing a booked appointment confirmation to the driver. More information about free travel to vaccination appointments can be found at metro.co.nz

