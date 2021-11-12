News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

#DefendNZ: One-in-five New Zealanders With Disabilities Cannot Afford To See A GP

Friday, 12 November 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: DefendNZ

According to the 2020 New Zealand Health Survey, 21.5% of disabled adults were not able to visit a GP due to costs, compared to just 12.7% of non-disabled adults.

What this research indicates is that disabled adults are 2.3 times more likely not to be able to afford a doctor's visit, once adjustments were made for age and gender.

This alarming inequity echoes what #DefendNZ ambassador Dr Huhana Hickey forewarned before the End of Life Choice Act was passed by binding referendum in 2020.

“I am aware of how poverty and a lack of access to good medical interventions... lead to choices of desperation rather than a choice of free will,” Dr Hickey stated in a Stuff opinion piece.

As a Māori, lawyer and disability advocate who lives in constant pain, Dr Hickey warned introducing ‘assisted dying’ without addressing this very issue would put people with disabilities in vulnerable situations.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero says the review needs to address the fact many disabled New Zealanders cannot afford to visit a general practitioner.

While some in the lead up to the binding referendum of 2020 said those with disabilities would not be “at-risk” of adverse pressure to choose assisted dying, it’s scenarios like this which demonstrate it may not be an issue of choice for some; but that of no other option.

“Right from the very start of our advocacy on the issue of euthanasia and assisted suicide, we tried to warn New Zealanders about the disproportionate burden that would be borne by the disability community as a result of legalisation” says #DefendNZ spokesperson Henoch Kloosterboer.

“Promoters of this Act tried to downplay these risks, instead of listening and properly considering the way in which the disability community is put in harm's way by laws like this. The line between disability and being terminal with less than six months left to live can shift very, very quickly.”

This is a reason why #DefendNZ made it a priority to have members of the disability community as part of our team of ambassadors. Their stories and insights can be viewed at www.defendnz.co.nz/ambassadors.

#DefendNZ

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from DefendNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 