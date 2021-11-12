Saturday Vaccination Events In Whangārei Hope To Boost Numbers

The COVID-19 cases in Northland from this current outbreak have already exceeded the total number of cases reported in the region throughout 2020. Northland DHB, the nine Māori Health providers, twenty GP practices and eleven pharmacies are tirelessly working towards vaccinating the eligible population as quickly as possible by providing static and mobile outreach vaccination clinics across the region.

This collaborative effort means there have been on average 1,706 doses administered on average each day since 6 October 2021, and 76.5 percent of the 164,735 Northland residents and eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This work will continue to ensure Northland reaches the 90 percent Ministry of Health target.

Efforts to vaccinate the 17,122 or 33 percent eligible whānau Māori yet to receive their first dose are prompting events like Te Poutokomanawa's (Northland DHB's Māori Health Directorate) Raumati Whānau Day - Drive-Through Vaccination Event and Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust's Twilight Vaccination Clinic in Whangārei this Saturday.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust operations manager Janine Kaipo said they are running their Twilight event in Otangarei for all whānau in the rohe.

"Come up to the OT top shops between 5pm-7pm and get vaccinated by our friendly Hauora team. While you wait, enjoy live music, free kai and giveaways. Mauri ora whānau."

Both events offer live music, local entertainment, FREE Kai, giveaways and prizes that include Mobile phones, fitness and gaming packs for those turning up for COVID-19 doses.

Details about other vaccination and testing clinics this weekend can be found on the Northland DHB website - https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/

Raumati Whānau Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Event - 97 Western Hills Dr, Kensington, Whangarei, Saturday, 13 November (10am-4pm)

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust – Twilight Vaccination Clinic - Otangarei Top Shops – Saturday (5pm-7pm)

