News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Saturday Vaccination Events In Whangārei Hope To Boost Numbers

Friday, 12 November 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

The COVID-19 cases in Northland from this current outbreak have already exceeded the total number of cases reported in the region throughout 2020. Northland DHB, the nine Māori Health providers, twenty GP practices and eleven pharmacies are tirelessly working towards vaccinating the eligible population as quickly as possible by providing static and mobile outreach vaccination clinics across the region.

This collaborative effort means there have been on average 1,706 doses administered on average each day since 6 October 2021, and 76.5 percent of the 164,735 Northland residents and eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This work will continue to ensure Northland reaches the 90 percent Ministry of Health target.

Efforts to vaccinate the 17,122 or 33 percent eligible whānau Māori yet to receive their first dose are prompting events like Te Poutokomanawa's (Northland DHB's Māori Health Directorate) Raumati Whānau Day - Drive-Through Vaccination Event and Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust's Twilight Vaccination Clinic in Whangārei this Saturday.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust operations manager Janine Kaipo said they are running their Twilight event in Otangarei for all whānau in the rohe.

"Come up to the OT top shops between 5pm-7pm and get vaccinated by our friendly Hauora team. While you wait, enjoy live music, free kai and giveaways. Mauri ora whānau."

Both events offer live music, local entertainment, FREE Kai, giveaways and prizes that include Mobile phones, fitness and gaming packs for those turning up for COVID-19 doses.

Details about other vaccination and testing clinics this weekend can be found on the Northland DHB website - https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/

  • Raumati Whānau Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Event - 97 Western Hills Dr, Kensington, Whangarei, Saturday, 13 November (10am-4pm)
  • Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust – Twilight Vaccination Clinic - Otangarei Top Shops – Saturday (5pm-7pm)

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 