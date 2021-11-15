Endometriosis New Zealand Welcomes Four New Board Members

Endometriosis New Zealand, Aotearoa’s national endometriosis organisation, has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board - Dr Michael Wynn-Williams, Dr Nicola Ngawati, Sandra Matthews and Felicity Evans. CEO Tanya Cooke, who joined the organisation in May, says the new Board members were selected due to their strong and diverse skill sets, as well as their commitment to improving outcomes for people living with endometriosis. “I’m looking forward to working with our new Board to develop Endometriosis New Zealand’s strategic plan in 2022. Together, we will continue to strive for better management of endometriosis in our society and work towards growing our important services and programmes throughout the country,” she said.

Dr Michael Wynn-Williams is an Auckland-based Gynaecologist and Endometriosis Specialist with more than 19 years’ experience caring for people with endometriosis. He leads the Minimally Invasive Surgery Team at Mercy Ascot Hospital and is a member of the Women’s Health Pelvic Pain Team at Auckland District Health Board.

Dr Nicola Ngawati (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine) brings her extensive experience in diversity and inclusion to the Board. She is a Director (Kaiwhakahaere Matua) at Manatū Wāhine Ministry for Women, and is the Crown representative on the Joint Research Committee related to the Inquiry’s research programme. She is also a Ministerial appointment to the Board of Diversity Works New Zealand.

Sandra Matthews understands from personal experience just how seriously endometriosis can impact lives, as she and her daughter both suffer from the disease. Sandra has significant experience in the charitable and volunteer industries, as the co-founder of Farming Women Tairāwhiti (FWT).

Felicity Evans brings considerable executive experience as the former ANZ Human Resources Executive for New Zealand and Pacific Islands and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD). She is also a Board Member of Global Women and Chair of the Leadership Committee.

The four new appointments join existing Board members Glenda Harding, Dr Fiona Connell and Katie Holcroft. For more information, visit nzendo.org.nz or contact: Tanya Cooke CEO, Endometriosis New Zealand tanya@nzendo.org.n

About Endometriosis New Zealand

Endometriosis New Zealand represents the tens of thousands of people with endometriosis and persistent pelvic pain in New Zealand, their whānau, and those who treat the condition. Endometriosis New Zealand is unique in that it provides specialised and professional services and programmes to schools, communities, the workplace and GP and Specialist education.

Endometriosis New Zealand began as a support group in 1985 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. The three founding members Deborah Bush, Margaret McKenzie and the late Joan Moultrie, began the group because of a desire to provide information to educate and support people with endometriosis. The Group became a Registered Charitable Trust in January 1994, known as the New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Incorporated (NZEF), operating now as Endometriosis New Zealand (ENZ).

We currently receive no government funding and therefore relay on the generosity of our community to continue our important work. Donate here.

