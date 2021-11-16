News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

“Now’s The Time To Get Vaccinated” – Taranaki Civil Defence Governance Group

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Taranaki Civil Defence

The governance group of Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management, the ‘Joint Committee’, is urging all remaining eligible Taranaki residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

Tom Cloke, the chair of the Joint Committee, says now that Taranaki has positive Covid-19 cases in the community, there has never been a more crucial time to get vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is something we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, and those around us,” says Mr Cloke.

“We know that being vaccinated lowers the risk of serious illness and overloading our health system, and is the pathway to having fewer restrictions on businesses and our social lives.

“The Pfizer vaccine is a safe and proven way to reduce the impacts of Covid-19. We urge those who have not had a first dose to do so for the good of their communities, particularly our most vulnerable.

“With Covid now likely here to stay in Taranaki, we need to all pull together and focus on what we can control to keep ourselves and our communities safe. High rates of testing and vaccinations are now vital for keeping the current outbreak under control.

“It is promising to see Taranaki’s overall vaccination rates lift, with first doses passing 87% and second dose hitting 75%. The Taranaki DHB, Māori healthcare providers, and Iwi partner providers are working hard to reach the more isolated and hesitant communities.

“The Joint Committee acknowledges the significant contribution that Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare, Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services, and Tui Ora have made to reach their communities.

“At Civil Defence we often talk about preparedness and resilient communities. Getting vaccinated is a simple yet powerful action we can all take to make Taranaki more resilient,” says Mr Cloke.

The Joint Committee is made up of the mayors from the New Plymouth, Stratford, and South Taranaki District Councils, with representation from the Taranaki Three Waka (Aotea, Kurahaupō, Tokomaru).

The Joint Committee governs the Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management Group’s planning and activities, and ensures the region is prepared to respond and recover from emergencies in the Taranaki region.

