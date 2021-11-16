News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Ugly Truth About Salty Snacks And Stroke

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Stroke Foundation

Fact: The more salt you eat, the greater the risk of high blood pressure and having a stroke, with crisps and savoury snacks significant culprits according to new research commissioned by the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand.

Stroke Foundation Chief Executive, Jo Lambert, says the government and food manufacturers need to do more to slash the salt in processed foods and reduce the risk of stroke.

“Reducing salt will help combat the 75 percent of strokes that are preventable. It’s disheartening to find only half the foods tested in our study met voluntary targets for salt content. Some savoury snacks contained over half a teaspoon of salt per serve, which is more than 50 percent of someone’s recommended maximum daily intake,” she says

“Food manufacturers must consider the health of their customers, and the government must think more about stroke prevention through salt targets, rather than the public health system being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” she says.

Analysis of 888 crisps and savoury snacks sold in New Zealand between 2013 – 2019, found huge variation with some snacks containing 360 times more salt than similar products. Jo says this variation highlights the feasibility of reducing the amount of salt in snack foods.

“Some manufacturers have made real progress to reduce salt in their products, but this isn’t happening across the board. The government needs to get more hands-on and set targets for food reformulation, that all manufacturers are strongly encouraged or required to reach,” explains Jo.

Each year, approximately 9,500 New Zealanders experience a stroke, costing the New Zealand economy $1.1 billion. Anyone who cuts down their salt consumption will help reduce their risk of stroke, while also reducing the huge burden on the health sector and economy.

“This research shows once again that increasing our efforts to reduce the amount of salt in processed foods can improve everyone’s health,” explains Jo.

While we wait for the government to take action on processed food manufacturers, consumers are encouraged to eat more whole foods and vegetables instead of salty crisps and savoury snacks. If they do treat themselves, we encourage them all to look for low salt options (less than 520mg of sodium per 100g of food).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stroke Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 