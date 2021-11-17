Vaccine Pass Ready For A Kiwi Summer

For the more than 3.4 million eligible people already fully vaccinated, now is the time to get ready for a Kiwi summer by getting their My Vaccine Pass, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said.

My Vaccine Pass is an official record of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status and will provide access to places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

“We’re asking fully vaccinated New Zealanders to get ready for summer by requesting their pass,” Chris Hipkins said.

“It is your official proof of vaccination and a ticket to enjoy the extra freedoms that will come with the COVID-19 Protection Framework. To get one, people will need to be fully vaccinated or be one of the very small number of Kiwis who has received a medical exemption.

“The pass will be issued by the Ministry of Health. People can log onto My COVID Record to make a request for the free pass or call 0800 222 478.

“People can log in from later this morning, but we’re asking for patience and for people to wait for a couple of days to ease any demand on the IT system and call centre staff.

“The pass will mean people will be able to do the things they love, like going to concerts and music festivals, nights out at bars and restaurants, and going to the gym and sports events.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out, so we’re strongly encouraging those who’ve been putting off getting a vaccine to take that step now, as we prepare to transition into the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

“The Ministry of Health has worked closely with businesses and events companies to ensure they have the technology solutions needed to verify the pass – which will become part of people’s daily routine, like carrying a drivers licence, scanning in at the supermarket or wearing a mask.

“My Vaccine Pass has a QR code that can be scanned upon arrival at a venue. The pass can be downloaded to your personal phone and stored in your Apple or Google Wallet, or may be printed out.

“A separate International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate, which provides proof of your vaccination status in order to enter overseas countries, can also be requested if you need one.

“Proof of a booster shot is not required at this stage to be able to access the pass,” Chris Hipkins said.

Recognition of overseas vaccinations

“A process has been put in place for people who have had their COVID-19 vaccinations overseas to have these recognised here and submit an application for My Vaccine Pass.

“The application process for this may take up to 14 days as details will initially be manually entered into the COVID-19 Immunisation Register. People are advised to prepare all their vaccine evidence from overseas and get their applications in as soon as possible from tomorrow.”

Q and A

How do I get My Vaccine Pass?

Once you are fully vaccinated, sign up to My Covid Record - www.mycovidrecord.nz

to see your vaccination status and request a pass. Your My Vaccine Pass will include your name, date of birth and a QR code. You can save this pass on a digital device, like your phone, or print a physical copy.

If someone has a temporary medical exemption*, you can call 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass – may be asked a few things to confirm your identity – such as your name and date of birth.

Where will people need to use My Vaccine Pass?

Under the COVID Protection Framework you will be required to show My Vaccine Pass as proof of vaccination status in a range of public settings such as events, hospitality, retail (opt in, except for essential services – see next Q and A), community, sport, and faith-based gatherings.

Where do you not need to show a My Vaccine Pass?

Under the COVID Protection Framework, there are certain settings where denying entry on the basis of vaccination status will be prohibited.

You do not have to show proof of your vaccination status to access supermarkets, pharmacies, all health and disability services, food banks or petrol stations. Proof of vaccination is also not required in education settings, on all public transport (other than air travel), accessing housing and housing support services under state sector agencies.

For children under the age of 12, there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination.

Is there anyone who is unable to get a My Vaccine Pass?

There are very few people that are unable to get a vaccine due to medical grounds. These people who apply through the Ministry of health and receive a temporary medical exemption process will also be able to receive a vaccine pass.

For children under the age of 12, there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination.

When will booster shots be included into the systems?

People will be able to book a booster shot through Book My Vaccine from 26 Nov. Once they’ve had a booster shot, it will show up in their My COVID Record along with their other doses

The date for a booster shot to be included as criteria for My Vaccine Pass as part of the definition of “fully vaccinated” is to be determined, requiring further advice from CVTAG.

How long is My Vaccine Pass valid for?

A person’s My Vaccine Pass is valid for 6 months from date of issue.

This is because booster shots may be required to ensure ongoing protection against Covid, and because Medical Exemptions are only valid for 6 months. If vaccination passes are still required after a pass has expired, you will need to request another one to prove your vaccinations are current.

How do I get My Vaccine Pass?

Once you are fully vaccinated, sign up to My Covid Record - www.mycovidrecord.nz

to see your vaccination status and request a pass. Your My Vaccine Pass will include your name, date of birth and a QR code. You can save this pass on a digital device, like your phone, or print a physical copy.

If someone has a temporary medical exemption*, you can call 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass – may be asked a few things to confirm your identity – such as your name and date of birth.

*Note, for people with a temporary medical exemption, their details won’t be entered into the system until 26 November.

How do I get a My Vaccine Pass if I don’t have a smart phone, a computer or internet access?

For people without a smartphone or access to a computer call 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass. They need to have a National Health Index (NHI) ready or if may be asked a few things to confirm your identity – such as name and date of birth. Someone can call for a person on their behalf, but they must have their permission.

What about 12-16 year olds? How will they access My Vaccine Pass?

As of this week, 12 year olds and over can now access My COVID Record using my Health Account.

What do people do who share an email within their household?

An individual email is required when requesting a My Vaccine Pass via My COVID Record because people have different dates of birth, different medical records. This is common practice with digital services. For people who do not have an individual email account, they can register for their own unique email address from one of the free providers such as Gmail or Hotmail.

Alternatively, a person can call the 0800 number and request a MVP which will then be mailed in hard copy to their address.

How are you looking after my privacy?

The vaccination certificates are created from data held in the Covid Immunisation Register that recordsyourCOVID-19 vaccinations.The vaccination certificate system has been designed to keepyourdetails privatewithvaccination proof securely coded into the QR code.

Why do you show my age on the pass?

Some businesses and organisations might require that ID is shown along with your vaccination pass. This is an important method to reduce vaccination pass forgery.

How does someone get a My Vaccine Pass if they don't have one of the six forms of ID needed to sign up for My Covid Record?

If someone has been vaccinated but doesn’t have an ID, they can call 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass. We suggest that they have their National Health Index (NHI) number ready, but if they don’t have it, we may ask a few questions to confirm your identity – such as your name and date of birth.

Can people coming from overseas get a My Vaccine Pass?

A process is being established to record COVID vaccinations administered overseas in the New Zealand Covid Immunisation Register. We can record all 23 vaccines that are approved as per the New Zealand entry requirements.

You must apply for this information to be included in your records, this will take up to 14 days and people will need to provide proof of the vaccines and dates administered so they can be entered into the COVID-19 Immunisation Register.

While all 23 vaccines can be recorded, these do not mean that you will be eligible for the My Vaccine Pass. At this stage, from the week of 26 November, there are 8 approved vaccines that can be used as proof of vaccine status when applying for My Vaccine Pass.

They are:

1. Pfizer/BioNTech

2. Janssen (Johnson and Johnson)

3. AstraZeneca (Oxford)

4. AstraZeneca/Covishield (Serum Institute of India)

5. Moderna

6. Sinopharm

7. Sinovac (CoronaVac)

8. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech)

Do I need a National Health Index number to enter My Covid Record and request My Vaccine Pass?

You won’t need your National Health Index (NHI) number to log onto My Covid Record, but you will need an email address and a valid identity document, such as a birth certificate, drivers licence or passport issued in New Zealand or Australia.

You can call 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass. Please have your National Health Index (NHI) ready or if you don’t have it, we may need to ask you a few things to confirm your identity – such as your name and date of birth.

For overseas arrivals: currently those coming into the country do get issued with an NHI on arrival as they go into our MIQ system.

How long will I need an official record of my vaccination status?

As part of the CPF, you will need proof of your vaccination status to access public settings in New Zealand until further notice. This is to help ensure we are reducing the risk of the virus spreading at large gatherings and events over the summer and into next year.

It’s anticipated that the need for proof of a vaccine certification when travelling internationally will be in place for years to come.

International vaccine certificates Q&As

When will international vaccine certificates be available?

International vaccine certificates can be requested now. If you are using the call centre, it’s recommended you request a certificate a week or so before the date you intend to travel overseas. The certificates have an expiry date of one year. You should sign up for My Covid Record now to ensure you can create certificates and are ready to go.

How can I know that the international certificate will be accepted by my country of destination?

You should check the requirements of the country you’re travelling to and find out what proof of vaccination, if any, is needed. You will need to follow all the usual immigration processes and additional steps, such as pre-departure COVID-19 testing.

Consult the official website or the nearest embassy/consulate of your country or territory of destination to find out about any border controls that may apply to you before travelling.

How is this different from My Vaccine Pass?

You will receive a separate QR code for your international vaccine certificate. These certificates will be recognised by international jurisdictions and are for travel purposes only.

How is this different form the Ministry of Health “Proof of Vaccine” letter I requested and received?}

If you’ve already received a vaccination confirmation letter from the Ministry of Health you can still use this for international travel, but to ensure the country you are travelling to recognises your proof of vaccination status we recommend you request an International Travel Vaccination Certificate, and the easiest way to request this is through My Covid Record.

Which countries will accept New Zealand’s international travel vaccine certificate?

International vaccine certificates from New Zealand are recognised as part of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, as announced 15 November. This now means NZ certificates may be used as proof of vaccine when entering 49 countries, with more countries expected to come.

https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en

EU DCC formatted certificates, including NZs, are being widely recognised by countries outside of the EU DCC system, including Australia and USA.

Can I download the international certificate on my phone or is it print only?

Yes, you can receive a digital version via email that you can save on your phone. Please note that the international certificate cannot yet be added to Apple Wallet or Google Pay – you must either have the downloaded copy of the PDF on your phone or have printed a copy.

© Scoop Media

