Great New Event For Central Otago - Pedal4Prostate Coming To Highlands In 2022

We all need some good news about now and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) has delivered by announcing today the inaugural running of The Highlands Pedal4Prostate at the world class Highlands motor racing circuit in Central Otago.

This fantastic new cycling event will take place on Saturday the 26th of March 2022 and all serious and recreational cyclists from the region, and beyond, are invited to participate.

This unique experience - pedaling around the 4.1km world class racetrack usually reserved for much faster vehicles - is a fun-filled event raising vital funds and building awareness of this devastating disease that will affect 1 in 8 Kiwi men.

Cyclists of all ages (over 13) and abilities can take this fantastic opportunity to challenge the clock, their mates or work colleagues in this four-hour cycling endurance race at Australasia’s most innovative motorsport, events, and tourism facility.

Although this is a first for Highlands it follows on the heels of four very successful Pedal4Prostate events at its sister track Hampton Downs in the North Island.

The last event at Hampton Downs in November 2020 was a great success attracting 209 riders and raised approximately $110,000 enabling the Foundation to provide vital services to men and their families living with prostate cancer.

Event Manager Carol Roche says, "We are very excited to be bringing Pedal4Prostate to the South Island and offer the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of racing on Highlands under your own horsepower. This event is for everyone, with heaps of fun both on and off the track".

Highlands and Hampton Downs CEO, Josie Spillane explains, "We’ve always been aware of the vital lifesaving work that the Prostate Cancer Foundation does in New Zealand. When we opened our Loo with a View earlier this year, it was an easy choice to support them, and match donations made by our circuit visitors $ for $. Given how popular cycling is in Central Otago, getting behind Pedal4Prostate was a natural progression in our support for the Foundation. We can’t wait to announce that the Highlands event has raised more money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation than Hamptons - a little sibling rivalry can’t hurt!"

PCFNZ Chief Executive Peter Dickens says "We are very grateful to the team at Highlands for sponsoring this event. The Pedal4Prostate events are key dates on our calendar to create awareness about prostate cancer, especially the need for men to get regular check-ups. This is also a vital fundraising event for us, and we simply couldn’t do it without their support".

Peter also says, "Next year’s Pedal4Prostate at Highlands is more important than ever as so many of our fundraising events have been cancelled or disrupted in 2021".

"This 4-hour, challenging and fun event raises vital funds and builds awareness of this devastating disease that kills over 650 Kiwi men every year", says Dickens. "It is a great opportunity to grab your mates for a money-can't-buy experience at Highlands, have some fun and ride like the wind to raise funds to help support blokes living with prostate cancer."

It’s a fabulous day out on the track for everyone - friends and family, those wanting to beat a personal challenge or to pitch yourself against friends & workmates. You’ll be doing it alongside some of our ambassadors like multiple World Masters Cycling Champion Jim McMurray and other high-profile personalities.

If you have a bike, including an electric one, you can help support men and their families going through the devastating experience of prostate cancer by joining in the inaugural Highlands Pedal4Prostate cycling event at Highlands on Saturday the 26th of March.

So organise your mates, family or work colleagues into a team today, or just do the ride on your own, and register at pedal4prostate.org.nz

