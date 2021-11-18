A Chance To Have Your Say On Health Services In Aotearoa New Zealand

The Health Quality & Safety Commission (the Commission) has launched a new health forum for consumers to have their perspectives reflected in the design, delivery and evaluation of health services.

The forum will connect people with the health system and those who design it.

Commission chief executive Dr Janice Wilson says, ‘This is a great opportunity for people to have a say in how the new health system is built. We need to make the most of this time, as the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill is being considered, to put consumers at the centre of their health care.’

The Health and Disability Review Transition Unit has commissioned this work as part of the health reforms and the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill, and it will lay the foundation for transformation of the health system including structural reform. It aims for the reformed system to focus strongly on services designed and delivered locally but supported by a national system bringing consistency and equity for all.

Members of the consumer health forum will be connected with the health system to give their insights into the design, delivery, and evaluation of health services. They will also be invited to attend hui on different health-related topics and give feedback on Commission projects.

The first forum hui is being held online on 24 November 2021. It will focus on shaping the forum’s future and gathering feedback on the Commission’s draft code of expectations.

The draft code will eventually become what we expect from the health system when engaging consumers. It will set how health service providers and organisations will involve and work effectively in partnership with consumers and whānau.

Dr Wilson says, ‘The consumer health forum is an important way for people to shape the system to work better for them, in equitable ways. All New Zealanders should get the health care they need, no matter who they are or where they live.’

She says this is an exciting opportunity for people to have their voices heard and give feedback and guidance to those building the new health system. They will also be able to connect with like-minded health consumers and share their experiences.

‘The health system needs input from consumers, and this initiative is just one way to make that happen.’

