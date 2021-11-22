News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Close Contacts Return Negative Results For COVID-19 But Two Locations Of Interest Identified

Monday, 22 November 2021, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Initial tests of all identified close contacts linked to a known COVID-19 case isolating in the region have returned negative for COVID-19, but further interviews have identified two locations of interest.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said today the negative results from initial tests were promising and further tests were pending with results expected over the coming days.

“These close contacts remain self-isolating safely and are following all the appropriate public health advice. However, extensive interviews with the case have revealed two locations of interest where there is the potential for exposure, although the risk is deemed low,” said Dr Jones.

“Up until today any exposures identified were assessed as limited and close contacts were identified early. Further assessment with the case has revealed dates and times of two locations of interest that were visited for very short periods, by the case, while wearing a face covering, but where exposure could have occurred with unknown contacts.

“These locations of interest are being uploaded to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page this evening. They are:

  • Big Barrel, Carlyle Street, Napier on 15 November between 6pm and 7pm
  • Paper Plus, Hastings Street, Napier South, on 16 November between 3.30pm and 4.30pm

Dr Jones said the advice remained the same for anyone whether they had visited a location or not, to get tested for COVID-19 even if experiencing cold or flu symptoms, however mild. People were also reminded to follow strict Level 2 rules of wearing a face mask, practising social distancing and tracking your movements using the COVID-19 tracer app or personal diary.

“There are multiple options for testing across the region so it is important anyone gets tested, however mild their symptoms and even if they are vaccinated.

“More than 250 people were tested yesterday but we would anticipate more people to come forward for testing over the coming days,” he said.

The case, from Auckland, remained in a community isolation facility (Kennedy Park) where health and welfare needs were being met.

“The case is well supported and is isolated in an appropriate part of the facility, which is completely self-contained and there is no further risk to anyone else.”

However, he warned of bullying by members of the community on social media.

“We have been made aware of social media bullying of close contacts of the COVID positive case.

“While we understand there is a high level of anxiety in the community, these people are doing all the right things and they need our community support.”

Full testing and vaccination information is available at www.ourhealthhb.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 