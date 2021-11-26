News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Last Weekend To Get Fully Vaccinated In Time For Christmas

Friday, 26 November 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Pop along to more than 20 festive events happening across the city

With just 29 days to go, this is the last weekend for people to ensure they can be fully vaccinated for Christmas, so Tāmaki Makaurau is once again turning it on with vaccination events right across the city.

All community vaccination centres are open for walk-ins for first and second doses, and there are a large number of festive pop-up events happening in neighbourhoods near you.

At the ‘All I want for Christmas is my 2 vaccines’ event in Manurewa, the first 200 cars that turn up tomorrow and on Sunday will receive a free Christmas hamper.

There will be live entertainment, free hotdogs and sports gear giveaways over in Ōtara at the Cook Island Sports Collective event tomorrow.

Twenty-five Catholic churches are also coming together for a big pop-up event in Māngere, involving youth groups and 120 volunteers at the Maeola Community Centre.

And Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will be at a Waka Ama event in Mt Wellington.

NRHCC vaccination programme director Matt Hannant says with the Auckland border opening up, people will be counting down the days until they can be reunited with whānau outside of the city for Christmas.

“Let’s make this Christmas as safe as possible for our loved ones by getting both doses in time for the festivities. This is the last weekend to ensure that you’ll be fully vaccinated before the holiday season.

“If it’s been more than three weeks since your first dose, now is the time to get your second, so you can make the most of getting out and about with a vaccine pass from next Friday.”

Mr Hannant says there are plenty of opportunities for people to go out and get vaccinated this weekend, with a large number of pop-up events happening all over the city. They include:

  • St Mary's Church Campervan and Drive-through - Sun 28 Nov, 8am - 11:30am, 2134 Gt North Road, Avondale
  • Avondale Community Fale - Sun 28 Nov, 12:30pm - 4pm, 59 Rosebank Road, Avondale
  • Glenvon Community Hub - Sat 27th, 12:30pm - 4pm, 340 Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale
  • Niuean 3rd Event - Sat 27 Nov, 9am - 5pm, LDS Church, 15 Robertson Road Chapel, Māngere
  • Cook Island Sport Collective - Drive-through - Sat 27 Nov, 9am - 5pm, 244 East Tamaki Road, Ōtara
  • Ian Shaw Park - Waka Ama - Sat 27 Nov 9 am - 4pm, Ian Shaw Park, Panama Road, Mt Wellington
  • LDS Chapel - Lunn Ave - Sat 27 Nov, 9am - 1pm, LDS Lunn Ave Chapel, Mt Wellington
  • Massey Ave Car Park - Sat 27 Nov, 9am - 2pm

The vaccination buses and campervans will be parked up at the following locations:

  • Papatoetoe New World Campervan - Sat 27 Nov, 11am - 1pm, 65 Saint George Street, Papatoetoe
  • All I want for Christmas is my 2 Vaccines (Bus) - Drive-through - Sat 27: 9am - 6pm, Sun 28: 12pm - 8pm, Northcrest Carpark, Manurewa Town Centre
  • Round 2 - Free Church of Tonga (Bus) - Sat 27 Nov, 8:30-5pm, 47 Favona Rd, Māngere
  • Rosebank Campervan and Drive-through - Sat 27 Nov, 8am-11:30am, 93-123 Riverdale Road, Avondale
  • Avondale Community Gardeners Pop-up (Campervan) - Sat 27 - Sun 28 Nov, 8 am - 4pm
  • Tokaikolo Church - Pop Up – (Campervan) - Sat 27 Nov, 9am - 3pm, 148 Coronation Road, Mangere Bridge
  • Catholic Church Event (Campervan x2) - Sat 27 Nov, 9am - 4:30pm, 16 Waokauri Place, Māngere
  • Al Madinah School and Zayad College Campervan - Sat 27 Nov, 10am-4pm, 8 Westney Road
  • Volante Reserve Campervan - Sat 27 Nov, 1 pm - 3pm, Valante Avenue, Manurewa
  • Oruawharo Marae (Campervan) - Sat 27 - Sun 28 Nov, 9am - 3pm, 2 Oruawharo School Road, Oruawharo
  • Volta Park Bus - Sun 28 Nov, 10am - 2:30pm, Volta Park - Templeton Road, Clendon

People can also walk in at any of our community vaccination centres this weekend, or head along to one of the 200+ GP clinics and 130+ pharmacies delivering vaccinations across Auckland. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

From today, people aged 18 and over who had their second dose at least six months ago, can get their booster dose. They can book their appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website or by calling 0800 28 29 26. Boosters will be available at all community vaccination centres, and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

Also, people can now pre-book to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is available from Monday 29 November. Here’s a link to an interactive map showing the list of vaccination sites across Tāmaki Makaurau that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: vaccinateforauckland.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 