COVID-19 Testing Stood Up In Kawerau

Saturday, 27 November 2021, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health

Kawerau District Council confirms that a Kawerau resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first case in the current outbreak from Kawerau. The individual concerned was already known to be a close contact of a previously confirmed case, and has been in isolation for the past week.

The 1pm daily media statement from the Ministry of Health announced that the Kawerau resident is one of four new cases reported today in the Bay of Plenty.

The other three cases are in the Western Bay of Plenty and they are also linked to previously confirmed cases.

Investigations are continuing and public health staff will identify and release any locations of interest to the Ministry of Health’s website. This is updated regularly.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has been working with local providers in Kawerau to provide testing capacity for the town. Testing is available today until 6pm and again from 10am until 6pm Sunday through till Tuesday, at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre carpark in Kawerau. Please check the District Health Board’s website for further details.

Toi Te Ora Public Health wants to reiterate the message to Bay of Plenty locals to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. If you are free of symptoms you should take the opportunity to get your first dose of the vaccine, if you haven’t already.

Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora Public Health said it’s important that people get a COVID-19 swab if they are experiencing symptoms

“Testing is important to help contain further spread of the virus. It is also important to continue following other health measures at all times, including wearing face coverings, using the COVID-19 tracer app, practicing good hand hygiene and maintaining distance from others.”

“The spread of COVID-19 into our Bay of Plenty districts is an important reminder of the need to get vaccinated. Getting fully vaccinated helps protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19," says Dr Shoemack.

Vaccination clinics are being held in Kawerau today, Saturday, at the Town Hall from 4pm to 6.30pm, tomorrow at Tarawera Park from 11am until 4pm with a River Jump and Jab event and Monday at the Town Hall from 9am until 3pm.

