Whānau Ora Battalion Heads South To Support Māori Vaccination Drive
Monday, 29 November 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency
One hundred and twenty staff and volunteers from West
Auckland will head to south Auckland today to help with
uptake of vaccinations.
Led by Waipareira CEO John
Tamihere, the group – four mobile vax teams, will travel
as a Car-koi from the Waipareira Vaccination Centre in
Henderson to Manurewa Marae for a karakia at 8.30am
today.
To find out exact locations of the vaccination
sites, go to the Whanau Ora and Waipareira Facebook and
Websites.
© Scoop Media
