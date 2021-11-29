News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Whānau Ora Heads South To Support Māori Vaccination Uptake

Monday, 29 November 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora

The Whānau Ora battalion led by CEO John Tamihere is heading to south Auckland today to support the Māori vaccination drive.

One hundred and twenty Waipareira kaimahi and volunteers left the Waipareira Vaccination Centre at 7.30am today in a Car-koi, heading to Manurewa Marae.

Following a 8.30am karakia at Manurewa Marae, staff will then hit the roads.

The four mobile teams will be in Manurewa today, tomorrow in Papakura and Wednesday in Tuakau-Pukekohe.

Vaccination sites will be set up at 154 Shifnal Drive, Randwick Park (10am-3pm), John Walker Drive Park and Oratu Park (10am-3pm), 28 Mcannalley Street (10am-3pm) and Pallant Street (10am-3pm).

Tamihere said he hopes the vibrancy of the teams and the colour they bring encourages whānau not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated.

“We know there are large cohorts of Māori in Manurewa, Papakura and further south, who are not vaccinated,” Tamihere said.

“We are not going to south Auckland to force anyone to get vaccinated but to give our people an opportunity,” Tamihere said.

“We can only do our best and it is regretful that with just 12 working days to go before the Auckland bubble bursts and thousands of Aucklanders head to all parts of Aotrearoa, we are in this position. But we will soldier on.”

 

