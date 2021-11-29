CCDHB Reaches 90 Percent Fully Vaccinated

On Monday 29 November Capital & Coast DHB reached the milestone of vaccinating 90 percent of the eligible population against COVID-19, the second DHB in the country to do so. The following statement can be attributed to Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan:

“We are delighted to have 90 percent of people in the Capital & Coast DHB region fully vaccinated. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of thousands of people across the region, as well as the incredible collaboration between Māori and Pacific providers, PHOs, the local pharmacy network and the DHB.

“From the beginning we have taken an approach of using familiar places and familiar faces to help ensure people who are most at risk or who may have difficulty accessing health services can get vaccinated in a way that makes them feel comfortable and safe. We are now seeing the dividends of this approach.

“In saying that, our job is far from over. Our measure of success rests very much on reaching 90 per cent full coverage for all of our people across both CCDHB and Hutt Valley DHB, particularly Māori and Pacific communities, and people with disabilities. We are seeing encouraging progress in achieving these milestones but we know there are neighbourhoods that still have higher numbers of people who are unvaccinated.

“Teams are working hard to reach them, not only taking the vaccines and vaccinators to the places where people live and work, but also taking time to connect and open opportunities for ongoing conversations to help people feel more comfortable and confident in being vaccinated.

“Every person vaccinated is something to celebrate and be proud of, so we would also like to thank everyone who has already played their part in protecting our communities and the region by being vaccinated.”

