Cystic Fibrosis Won’t Take A Break This Christmas

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand

Help make a difference by visiting the Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree Festival at Wellington Airport, 24 November – 9 January


The harsh realities of life with cystic fibrosis (CF) can be especially tough on a child at Christmas.

People with CF endure a life-long, demanding and time-consuming daily regime of lung clearance and medication, together with regular medical check-ups, increasingly frequent hospitalisations, and in some cases lung transplantation.

The fact is that CF won’t take a break this Christmas.

That’s why nearly 50 businesses, community groups, and organisations have joined together in the CF Christmas Tree Festival at Wellington Airport to raise funds for vital, practical support for CF families throughout the Christmas period.

CF is a serious and ultimately terminal genetic condition which affects more than 540 people in New Zealand. Only half of those with CF reach 31 years of age.

Lisa Burns, Chief Executive at Cystic Fibrosis NZ said: “The support of businesses and organisations is really crucial, because CF affects families in so many ways – often causing severe financial stress. I’m so thankful for the compassion of everyone participating in the festival, and in supporting people affected by this devastating condition. All money raised will help make a huge difference.”

Money raised through the festival helps provide:

  • Toiletry items, underwear and pyjamas for a family rushed away from their home over Christmas.
  • Hospital parking vouchers or assistance with travel to and from hospital, keeping families together at this crucial time.
  • Essential costs such as help with a power bill or food shop.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival – a joint event between Wellington Airport and Cystic Fibrosis NZ offers businesses and organisations the opportunity to showcase their brand in a creative way, whilst raising funds to improve the lives of New Zealanders with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Jo Maxwell, Manager Brand and Sponsorship at Wellington Airport said: “The arrival of the CF Christmas trees is the first sign that Christmas is coming and always creates lots of buzz and excitement in the terminal. After 7 years of hosting the festival, this year we have the most trees ever, which is amazing when you consider what a tough time it’s been for many businesses. We’re so proud to support Cystic Fibrosis NZ and hope next year is another record breaker!”

Some of the businesses and groups involved this year include Wellington Phoenix, Rydges, Whittakers, Subway, Ben & Jerry’s, Fontera and Naylor Love.

Wellington Airport will provide prizes for the best Christmas Trees which, in 2020, saw the 1st place winner receiving a $10,000 advertising package at Wellington Airport. There will also be a fun treasure hunt for kids and a People’s Choice vote, with the chance to win $500 to spend in the terminal.

This years’ Christmas tree decorated by Cystic Fibrosis NZ features poignant photos and stories of some of the Kiwis with CF who would benefit from the breakthrough treatment Trikafta. This medication is currently not funded by Pharmac, and visitors are asked to scan a QR code to sign the petition and help change this.

 

Notes 

For more information on the festival visit www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/community/sponsorships/cystic-fibrosis-wellington-christmas-tree-festival

Photos of some of the trees in the terminal: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g9l8p93l4k52668/AADRIG3hjjzhQikG43rnZnyYa?dl=0

People’s Choice Page: https://www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/news/competitions/vote-for-your-favourite-christmas-tree-and-be-in-to-win/

About Cystic Fibrosis NZ
Cystic Fibrosis NZ is the only charity dedicated to supporting and improving quality of life for people with CF and their families. Established in 1968 as a volunteer support group for parents with a newly diagnosed child, we dedicate ourselves to shaping a brighter future for everyone with CF.

About cystic fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a serious illness that affects lungs and digestion. It is the most common life-threatening genetic disorder affecting Kiwis. It is caused by a faulty gene that has been passed down from a baby's mum and dad and is usually diagnosed soon after birth. One in 25 people carry the faulty gene that causes it, often without even knowing.

There are over 540 Kiwis with CF, and it’s usually diagnosed through the heel prick test as part of new-born screening. CF affects everyone differently, but for many it involves a rigorous daily treatment regime including chest physiotherapy, oral, nebulised and occasionally intravenous antibiotics, and taking enzyme tablets with food. CF can cause diabetes, asthma, liver disease, and permanently reduced lung function which, in many cases, requires a transplant

Christmas tree sponsors

  • Annie Newell - Lowe & Co
  • Banking Ombudsman
  • Bay Plaza
  • Ben & Jerry's
  • Buddle Findlay
  • Cystic Fibrosis NZ
  • Chapman Tripp
  • Christmas Creatives
  • Colliers
  • Cosmetique
  • David Jones
  • Fonterra
  • GOfuel
  • Gorilla Burger
  • Hopper Home
  • In Style Executive
  • Embassy of Ireland, New Zealand
  • Karen Murrell
  • Lil’ Rosies
  • Maude Wines
  • MediaWorks
  • Mojo
  • Morrison & Co
  • Naylor Love
  • New Zealand Post
  • New Zealand Rugby
  • Optical Digital
  • Queen Margaret College
  • Rowing New Zealand athletes
  • Rydges Wellington Airport
  • Sams Art House
  • Scots College
  • Shoe Clinic
  • Specsavers
  • St Catherine's College
  • Step Out Dance
  • Stronghold Incorporated
  • Subway
  • The Gift Company
  • Three Quarter Society
  • TJ Katsu
  • TJ Poke
  • Wellington Airport
  • Wellington Phoenix
  • Whittakers
  • The Swan Family

