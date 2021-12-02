Three COVID-19 Cases In Taranaki Confirmed

Three positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Taranaki today.

The three cases, all part of the same New Plymouth household, all have a known link to an existing case in Rotorua.

The Ministry is providing an out of sequence update to encourage testing and vaccination in Taranaki tomorrow when testing and vaccination centres reopen.

The Ministry is encouraging anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

Testing centres coordinated by Taranaki DHB will be open for longer hours starting tomorrow at 8am in New Plymouth. The DHB’s testing centres will also be operating extended hours through the weekend, including operating its South Taranaki testing centre based in Hawera hospital in Hunter St, Hawera.

The Ministry of Health continues to encourage anyone who is still to receive either their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to act without delay and get vaccinated promptly.

Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth (Access to testing clinic off Tukapa Street)

Hours: Friday (3 December): 8am-8pm, Saturday/Sunday (4-5 December): 8am-4pm

MediCross Urgent Care & GP Clinic, Egmont Street, New Plymouth

Hours: 10am-4pm, 7 days a week.

Phoenix Urgent Care & GP Clinic, 95 Vivian Street, New Plymouth

Hours: Phoenix is open 8.30am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9am-2pm Sunday.

Testing hours are determined by demand and testing by appointment.

Hāwera Hospital, Hunter Street, Hāwera

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday (3-6 December): 9am-3pm

Waitara Health Centre, 26 Grey Street, Waitara

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 5.30pm.

Ōpunakē Health Centre/Coastal Care, 26 Napier Street, Ōpunakē

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 4.30pm.

The location and opening hours of vaccination sites across Taranaki are available here: TDHB - COVID-19 testing

