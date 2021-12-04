Three Auckland Metro DHBs Hit 90% First Doses For Pacific People; 98 Community Cases; 73 People In Hospital, 7 In ICU

The Auckland Metro DHB (which includes Auckland, Waitematā and Counties-Manukau) has today reached the milestone of 90% of its Pacific population having had their first vaccination, with 82 percent now fully vaccinated.

This is closely followed by the Auckland DHBs eligible Maori population, who as of earlier today, had less than 20 doses to go before hitting 90% for first vaccinations. This milestone is expected to be reached later today – with 81 percent of its eligible Maori population also now fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,697,472: 3,918,113 first doses (93%); 3,667,724 second doses (87%); 16,593 third primary doses; 95,042 booster doses Total vaccines administered yesterday 39,264: 7,352 first doses; 17,389 second doses; 1,007 third primary doses; 13,516 booster doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 478,783 first doses (84%); 403,681 second doses (71%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 263,108 first doses (92%); second doses 238,981 (82%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 1,248 first doses; and 3,703 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (86%); second doses (78%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (95%); second doses (90%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (83%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (80%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (86%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (92%); second dose (84%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (86%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (96%); second doses (91%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (83%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 73: North Shore (9); Auckland (31); Middlemore (29); Waikato (3); Tauranga (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (37 cases / 57%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (15 cases / 23%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases / 14%); unknown (4 cases / 6%) Average age of current hospitalisations 49 Cases in ICU or HDU 7 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 1 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 138 Number of new community cases 98 Number of new cases identified at the border Two Location of new community cases* Northland (3), Auckland (64), Waikato (21), Bay of Plenty (6); Lakes (1); *Hawke’s Bay (2) Nelson Marlborough (1) Location of community cases (total) Northland 88 (60 of whom have recovered); Auckland 8,178 (2,344 of whom have recovered); Waikato 500 (250 of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 72; Hawke’s Bay 3; Lakes 30 (5 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 8 (6 of whom have recovered); MidCentral 6 (3 have recovered); Wairarapa 3 (all recovered); Wellington 18 (all recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 16 (1 recovered); Canterbury 9 (5 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 8,931 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 12,087 Historical cases 205 out of 9,913 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 21 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 44 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 42 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 56 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,624 (842 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 7,395 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 68% Percentage who have returned at least one result 75% Tests Number of tests (total) 5,035,933 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 29,975 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 11,632 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,425 Testing centres in Auckland 15 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,449,762 Poster scans (total) 559,779,927 Manual diary entries (total) 21,137,557 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 3,250,240

*These cases were tested outside of the Hawke’s Bay but travelled to the region under permitted travel. They have been isolating in the region and the public health risk is believed to be low.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 30 November India United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Wellington 28 November Fiji Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland

Wastewater

The virus has been detected in a second wastewater sample taken on Thursday this week, in Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

Public Health Officials are not aware of any recovered cases in the region who may be shedding the virus and believe there is a strong possibility there could be an undetected case in the community.

Anyone living in the region with any symptoms that could be COVID-19 – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get a test.

Testing is available today and over the weekend at the following location:

Drive-through at 110 Peel Street

1pm – 5pm (today)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am – 4pm

Vaccination centres operating today and over the weekend.



Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson Tasman and Canterbury.

There are no new cases to report in MidCentral or Taranaki.

Regional updates

We’re continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland

There are three new cases to report in Kaitaia today; all are household contacts of a previously reported case.

Testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland

Today, there are 64 new cases being reported in Auckland.

There continues to be a daily review of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas.

Health staff are now supporting 3,652 people to isolate at home, including 908 cases.



Waikato

There are 21 new cases to report in the Waikato.

Four previously reported Taranaki cases who were tested in Taranaki, but normally reside in the Waikato have been reclassified as Waikato cases.

We continue to encourage anyone with any symptoms that could be COVID-19 to get a test, particularly those living in Te Kūiti.

Seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating across the Waikato today in Hamilton, Huntly, Te Kūiti, Thames, Taumarunui, and Ōtorohanga.

For a full list of testing and vaccination centres open this weekend in the Waikato, see the DHB website.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital, one in a ward and one in the Intensive Care Unit.

Bay of Plenty

There are six new cases to report in the Bay of Plenty today. All six cases are in the Western Bay of Plenty and are contacts of existing cases.

One case is receiving care in Tauranga Hospital.

Lakes

There is one new case to report in Mangakino today. The case was tested in the Waikato and is being managed by the Waikato DHB.

Testing and vaccination is being stood up in the area today. Details on the hours and location will be available from the Lakes DHB Facebook page.

Nelson-Tasman

There is one linked case to report today in Nelson-Tasman today.

A number of locations of interest have been published for Nelson-Tasman and we ask people living in the region to check these daily.

Several pop-up testing sites are open today and tomorrow:

Saxton Fields carpark, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, 9am to 6pm

Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd, Nelson, 9am to 5pm

Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, 9am to 6pm

Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka, 10am to 3pm

Anyone with any mild symptoms that could be COVID-19 is asked to get a test.

Canterbury

There is one new case to report in Canterbury today.

Case interviews are underway to determine how they are linked to the outbreak and identify any contacts and exposure events.

The case was notified after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut off and will be added to the case tally tomorrow.

Myocarditis and pericarditis

Vaccination is one of our key defences against COVID-19 and it’s important that anyone who is eligible, gets vaccinated. There is now an alternative vaccine – AstraZeneca - for those who don’t wish to be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Like many vaccines, people can experience mild side-effects, and if you have concerns about these, you are encouraged to speak to your health care provider.

A rare adverse reaction of Comirnaty, the Pfizer/BioTNech COVID-19 vaccine, is myocarditis and pericarditis. Although this is a rare side-effect, both healthcare professionals and consumers are reminded to remain vigilant and monitor for any symptoms.

Symptoms of myocarditis can include new onset of chest pain, shortness of breath and an irregular or rapid heartbeat. It’s important that anyone who experiences these symptoms in the days to weeks after vaccination seeks medical attention promptly. Vaccination with Comirnaty vaccine gives good protection against COVID-19 infection which itself can cause myocarditis.

The benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of rare side effects. The Ministry of Health, Medsafe, the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring and Manufacturers continue to closely monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

© Scoop Media

