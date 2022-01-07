News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty Community Effort In Reaching Vaccination Milestone Praised

Friday, 7 January 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Staff at the Bay of Plenty District Health Board’s Tauranga Central COVID-19 community vaccination centre on First Avenue celebrate achieving the 90 percent fully vaccinated milestone.

The community effort needed for the Bay of Plenty to reach the 90 percent fully-vaccinated milestone is being recognised and praised.

“We’re gratified to have reached the 90 percent milestone,” says Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Chief Executive Officer Pete Chandler.

“I wish to mihi the community effort to which this success is owed – from vaccine providers to iwi to community groups to Bay of Plenty DHB staff – thank you.”

In reaching the milestone this week, more than 195,000 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Bay of Plenty.

The DHB says it will continue its focus on the COVID-19 vaccine, with booster doses underway, the five to 11-year-old rollout starting on 17 January 2022, and a strong commitment to obtaining the same double dose vaccination rate for Māori.

“The mahi continues until every community across the rohe is offered the same protection against COVID-19. We remain focussed on an equitable rollout,” commits Chandler.

Eligible people can continue to get their first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine doses at walk-in clinics throughout the Bay of Plenty: www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/bay-of-plenty

