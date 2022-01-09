Tauranga Drum And Bass Festival Public Health Advice Revised

The Ministry of Health has issued the following statement.

A reassessment of the risk posed by the drum and bass festival in Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain on 3 January has today been downgraded to asking all those who attended the festival to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if any symptoms develop, no matter how mild.

Any festival attendee, without any symptoms, no longer needs to get tested and isolate at home until they receive a negative result.

The reassessment follows a review of the risk, particularly given the festival was held in accordance with the rules for outdoor events under the COVID Protection Framework including the use of vaccine passes for entry; the fact that no other cases have since been linked to the festival and the initial test results of the 11 close contacts of the Wellington case are all negative.

The Ministry appreciates and thanks anyone attending the festival who has already been tested.

Festival attendees who have received an orange COVID-19 tracer app notification or who’ve been given advice by public health should continue to follow the advice provided.

