Introducing New Resusciation Training Programmes At MidCentral DHB

MidCentral District Health Board (DHB) has become the second DHB in New Zealand to introduce a breakthrough resuscitation training programme to improve CPR and ventillation training for staff.

The Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) Programme uses mobile simulation stations and resuscitation mannequins that are linked up to a computer system. The system provides real time feedback to staff during their training, including timing and depth of compressions and ventilation.

Maintaining such a vital skill set can be challenging when the skills are not used regularly and this can result in a reduced overal effectivenes of CPR.

Currently, CPR and ventilation refresher training is done every two years through a half day course.

With the new system, 10 minute training sessions, every three months to keep skills active is all that is required. This means training is easily fitted in around work schedules and negates the need for lengthy refresher training courses.

MDHB’s Associate Director of Nursing, Yvonne Stillwell said the investment is key to improving clinical care delivery and increasing survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest.

“The equipment is simple to use and guides you through CPR, giving detailed feedback to improve techinque and confidence when delivering CPR and ventillation” she said.

“This type of training can also be easily delivered while maintaining social distancing protocols and freeing up instructor resources to focus on other areas of resuscitation training”.

It’s also expected to save money through reducing capital investment and lower future maintenance costs. Software support, equipment maintenance and initial training are provided to the DHB as part of the RQI Programme.

The programme will be launched in this year.

© Scoop Media

