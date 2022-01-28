News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Update

Friday, 28 January 2022, 2:47 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Palmerston North. This case is not a known contact of the existing active cases in the MidCentral rohe and public health investigations are underway into the source of the transmission.

This brings the total number of active cases in the rohe to four.

A location of interest has been identified after the positive case attended Arena Summer Soccer at Central Energy Trust Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday evening this week.

The positive case played a game from 7.20pm - 8.00pm on Tuesday 25 of January 2022 and 6.30pm - 7.10pm on Wednesday 26 of January 2022. The team members of the case, and the members of the teams they played, and referees for these matches, are considered to be close contacts and are in the process of being contacted by the Public Health Unit for isolation and testing.

Everyone else who was in attendance at the Arena during this time is considered to be a casual contact unless they are told otherwise. This means that they need to monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days and get tested if any symptoms of COVID-19 appear, no matter how mild. These details will appear on the Ministry of Health Locations of Interest page.

For the complete list of locations of interest please visit the Ministry of Health website: https://bit.ly/LOIMDHB

We are asking members of our community who have been at any of the locations of interest or have symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, to please get tested.

Yesterday, 477 tests were processed across the rohe.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm today.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select General Practices for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for first, second, booster and paediatric doses are available today across the rohe.

For MidCentral DHB and Iwi-Partnership COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics this week, please visit: https://bit.ly/MDHBvax

Alongside these clinics, you are able to receive your COVID-19 vaccine from select pharmacies and other healthcare providers. For a complete list of clinics, please visit www.HealthPoint.co.nz

