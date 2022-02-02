News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health And Romance Go Hand-in-Hand On Valentine's Day

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 9:02 am
Press Release: Five plus a day

This Valentine’s Day, New Zealanders are encouraged to show some passion with the gift of perfectly timed, in season, Kiwi-grown passionfruit - one of the most delicious, succulent and decadent fruit grown on our shores.

With its annual campaign ‘Would You Be My Passion-tine’ underway to support local passionfruit growers, 5+ A Day Project Manager, Carmel Ireland suggests that this delectable fruit is the perfect gift to show someone you really care.

“Why not say ‘I love you’ with a healthy, homemade breakfast in bed? Starting the day off with a nourishing passionfruit smoothie bowl is the perfect way to spoil your significant other,” she says.

Sub-tropical passionfruit are a Kiwi favourite, perfect scooped out and eaten as is or added to a wide range of sweet and savoury dishes. While the fruit is renowned for its sweet, tangy flavour, many don’t realise that it’s also packed with health benefits.

“Passionfruit contain powerful antioxidants and other nutrients that can boost your immune system and support healthy skin. They’re also a good source of dietary fibre to keep your gut healthy and help lower your overall cholesterol levels,” says Ireland.

Unlike those in the Northern Hemisphere, New Zealanders are fortunate to have a good supply of passionfruit available in time for Valentine’s Day. All the fresh passionfruit sold in New Zealand is grown here.

“Passionfruit grows really well in sub-tropical climates like Northland, Bay of Plenty and Nelson. The 2022 season is looking like another great harvest with plenty of passionfruit expected in stores between February and April, as well as ongoing supply through until September,” says Ireland.

“Now is definitely the time to indulge yourself and your loved one with fresh passionfruit. If you don’t have a lot of time in the morning, why not create a romantic dinner instead?”

“Passionfruit are so versatile, try them in a salsa alongside a spicy Mexican feast, or add them to slow-roasted peaches with a sprig of mint for a mouth-watering dessert,” suggests Ireland.

“If you’re searching for inspiration for your Valentine’s Day meal, keep an eye on our social media channels or take a look at the recipes on our website.” https://www.5aday.co.nz/

