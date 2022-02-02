COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout - Whānau Day Event

Whānau encouraged to protect themselves against Omicron during vaccination weekend

MidCentral District Health Board are holding a whānau COVID-19 vaccination event at the Arena this weekend to support whānau to protect themselves against the increasing risk of Omicron.

The event, which will run from 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 February 2022, will be an opportunity for the whole whānau to ensure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and to protect vulnerable members of their community.

The clinic is offering first, second, and booster doses (for those over 18, where it has been 3+ months since their second dose) and vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds (with parental or guardian consent).

MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren says the weekend clinic is a great opportunity for whānau to get vaccinated together and to get the answers to their questions.

“We have rostered on more vaccination and administration staff, which will lead to shorter waits, and we have free parking and colouring activities for the little ones. We’re trying to make the process as easy as possible, so our community can come together and take one more thing off their to-do list. “

With 69% of those eligible in MidCentral having had their booster, Warren says that there is still a number of those who are due for their booster that have not yet booked in or attended a walk-in clinic.

“Research shows that while two doses of the vaccine provides good protection against the Delta strain, three shots are needed to be protected against serious illness and hospitalisation from the Omicron variant.

“Omicron is now the dominant strain in New Zealand, and we are expecting cases to rise quickly in our community. We urge everyone to get their booster if they are eligible to slow the spread, protect vulnerable people and help to protect our health system.”

Following the announcement from the Government today that the gap between second doses and booster doses has changed from four months to three, Warren says this is the perfect time for people to get their boosters.

“We are encouraging people to check the date they received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as they may now be eligible for their booster dose.”

The Whānau COVID-19 Vaccination Weekend will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 4pm, at Arena Three, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North (entrance through Gate 5 Pascal Street).

To find out more about where you can get vaccinated, please visit https://bit.ly/MDHBvax.

