Starship Foundation Welcomes Adrian Evans Onto Board Of Trustees

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 8:51 am
Press Release: Starship Foundation

Adrian Evans has joined the Starship Foundation Board, bringing valuable insight in business, Māoridom, and healthcare delivery to the boardroom table.

Of Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Kahu, and Te Aupōuri descent, Adrian is delighted at the chance to apply his skills and knowledge to a cause he cares about.

“I'm thrilled at this opportunity to be involved with this great kaupapa at Starship,” says Adrian.

Adrian is the owner/operator of The Gentry – two high-end barber shops in Central Auckland.

As a successful business owner, Adrian brings with him entrepreneurial flair, along with a range of contacts in finance, property, media, and Māoridom.

Adrian's passion for child health is underpinned by his time as a health journalist. This experience also means Adrian has deep understanding and connections with clinicians and service providers in his native South Auckland.

As a father of three, he feels passionately about improving health for children in Aotearoa.

“During my time as a journalist in the Counties Manukau area, I gained intimate knowledge about how our communities access healthcare. I’m greatly encouraged by Starship’s focus on equity, and I hope I can add insight and energy in this area.”

Starship Foundation Board Chair Martin Wiseman says, “Adrian’s understanding and experience of business, te ao Māori, and healthcare delivery makes him a fantastic addition to the Starship Foundation Board. I’m delighted he’s chosen to join us on the journey.”

As well as understanding the ins and outs of healthcare delivery in at-risk communities, Adrian also has experience driving initiatives to improve child health. That includes initiating a vaccination program for expectant mothers during the 2011 pertussis outbreak where there wasn’t one previously.

He looks forward to bringing that drive to the Starship Foundation.

“There’s so much more we can do to provide better health for our tamariki if we can respond to the needs of our communities. I’m looking forward to bringing this lens to the Starship Foundation.”

The Starship Foundation Board of Trustees is a voluntary group of dedicated individuals who give their time to oversee the work of the charity.

Click here for a full list of Starship Foundation Trustees.

 

More about the Starship Foundation

Starship is New Zealand’s national children’s hospital, firmly focused on accelerating world class healthcare for all New Zealand children. There are more than 140,000 patient visits to Starship Child Health each year, including around 1000 outreach clinics where Starship clinicians offer specialist consultation and support to their peers all around New Zealand.

Since 1992 the Starship Foundation has invested more than $150 million into Starship Child Health, making a real difference to New Zealand children every day. Right now, we have a new sense of urgency with an ambitious target to generate $20 million a year for Starship by 2023.

We will continue investing in Starship’s National Air Ambulance Service, bringing children from across New Zealand to Starship for life-saving care, latest advances in new technology and medical equipment, boosted family support and specialist staff training. In line with global best practice, we are increasing our efforts in research and innovation, targeting an additional $5 million per annum.

Our children. Better health. Brighter futures.

For further information visit: https://www.starship.org.nz/foundation

