News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RANZCP Statement On Te Tiriti O Waitangi To Mark Waitangi Day

Friday, 4 February 2022, 7:03 pm
Press Release: RANZCP

Ka mua, ka muri – walking backwards into the future

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) would like to acknowledge Te Rā o Waitangi (Waitangi Day) and the significance of this day in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

The relevance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in social and health policy is increasingly recognised in Aotearoa.

The RANZCP also acknowledges that Te Tiriti was preceded by He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (He Whakaputanga or The Declaration of Independence of New Zealand) in 1835, which affirmed tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty).

To mark Waitangi Day, the RANZCP has published a new position statement on recognising the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Commitment to Te Tiriti and equity for Māori are intertwined. Under Te Tiriti, Māori should have autonomy to develop their own health care and the RANZCP welcomes the establishment of the Māori Health Authority to progress this mahi (work).

An important aspect of the position statement is to describe Te Tiriti within the context of improving hauora Māori (Māori health) and wellbeing. It also identifies the steps the RANZCP is taking to meet its responsibilities under Te Tiriti.

The RANZCP commits to embed Te Tiriti across all levels of the membership, and to support psychiatrists to contribute to equitable outcomes for Māori.

Honouring Te Tiriti will benefit all people using health services in Aotearoa.

The position statement on Te Tiriti o Waitangi is intended to sit alongside the position statement on Whānau Ora.

For all other expert mental health information visit Your Health in Mind, the RANZCP’s consumer health information website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from RANZCP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 