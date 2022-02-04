RANZCP Statement On Te Tiriti O Waitangi To Mark Waitangi Day

Ka mua, ka muri – walking backwards into the future

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) would like to acknowledge Te Rā o Waitangi (Waitangi Day) and the significance of this day in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

The relevance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in social and health policy is increasingly recognised in Aotearoa.

The RANZCP also acknowledges that Te Tiriti was preceded by He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (He Whakaputanga or The Declaration of Independence of New Zealand) in 1835, which affirmed tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty).

To mark Waitangi Day, the RANZCP has published a new position statement on recognising the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Commitment to Te Tiriti and equity for Māori are intertwined. Under Te Tiriti, Māori should have autonomy to develop their own health care and the RANZCP welcomes the establishment of the Māori Health Authority to progress this mahi (work).

An important aspect of the position statement is to describe Te Tiriti within the context of improving hauora Māori (Māori health) and wellbeing. It also identifies the steps the RANZCP is taking to meet its responsibilities under Te Tiriti.

The RANZCP commits to embed Te Tiriti across all levels of the membership, and to support psychiatrists to contribute to equitable outcomes for Māori.

Honouring Te Tiriti will benefit all people using health services in Aotearoa.

The position statement on Te Tiriti o Waitangi is intended to sit alongside the position statement on Whānau Ora.

