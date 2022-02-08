Dame Lisa Encouraging Whānau To Get Their 5+ A Day

Olympian, World Champion and Halberg Sportswoman of the Decade, Dame Lisa Carrington, is using her star power to encourage Kiwi families to make healthy choices by partnering with the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust.





Lisa Carrington joins Five Plus a Day

Carrington will be sharing her passion for healthy nutrition with whānau throughout Aotearoa over the course of the year with some of her favourite recipes and tips to make the most of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust’s Project Manager, Carmel Ireland, is really excited about the partnership.

“Dame Lisa is an ideal ambassador for healthy lifestyle choices – she’s not only an incredible sporting superstar but is also an excellent role model for tamariki and their families. Her genuine love of supporting the health and wellbeing of whānau shines through.”

Partnering with 5+ A Day is a natural fit for Carrington’s healthy lifestyle philosophy.

“I'm really excited about teaming up with 5+ A Day because I love fruit and veg! There are so many amazing things to share – from my journey mastering recipes with high nutritional benefits, to understanding what's in season and knowing how to get the most out of produce. I can't wait to learn more and share my passion for eating well with others,” says Carrington.

Carrington’s experience as a professional athlete on the world stage means nutrition has played a critical part in her daily routine.

“Fruit and veg are so important – they help fuel my days from start to finish. I've always grown up making sure my plate is colourful. The more colour on my plate, the more I feel like I’m getting the nutrients I need from my meals,” she says.

Ireland says that including at least five servings of fruit and vegetables every day is even more important this year as we face the ongoing challenge of the pandemic.

“Good nutrition plays a vital role in our overall health and wellbeing, even more so in these uncertain times. Keeping up a diet high in natural immunity-boosting fresh produce is one of the best things you can do for your whānau.

“Eating produce that is locally grown and in season is not only best for your health but more affordable too,” says Ireland.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some of Dame Lisa’s recipes, especially those that use her favourite fruit: plums, nectarines and berries; and her favourite vegetables: kūmara, broccoli and corn.

“Dame Lisa will be sharing her top tips and fruit and vegetable faves on her own social media channels as well as ours @5adaynz. You’ll also find plenty of tasty recipes and nutrition information on our website, www.5aday.co.nz,” says Ireland.

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh vegetables and two servings of fruit every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

