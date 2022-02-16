News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Omicron Is Not Delta: Dealing With COVID In The Future Requires A Change In Mindset

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners says there needs to be a change in mindset for how we deal with COVID-19 in the future.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked to eliminate COVID-19 and keep community transmission as low as possible.

Dr Bryan Betty, the College’s Medical Director says, "Omicron is not Delta, and as we enter the third year of the pandemic, we need to show that we can still manage what’s going on with COVID, but we also need to mentally prepare for a shift towards living with, instead of fighting COVID-19, and focus on other health issues and illnesses that are waiting in the wings."

Dr Betty says that heading into the winter months, Influenza is a big concern because we have not been as exposed to it due to lockdowns and border closures, there is the potential for its impact to be worse than previous years.

In addition, childhood immunisation rates are falling for the youngest members of our communities. Immunisation coverage for children at 6 months of age is sitting at 74 percent. This means we could see the re-emergence of whooping cough and potentially measles.

The best way to protect ourselves and our whānau against the flu, whooping cough, measles, and COVID-19 is through vaccination.

"The pandemic will come to an end in the next six to 12 months. That’s not to say COVID-19 will disappear - it won’t. However, we will learn to live with it in the same way we do with colds and flu.

"For those that are elderly, isolated, have co-morbidities or live in areas of high deprivation we know this could be difficult and it is crucial that the necessary support is in place and that the appropriate medical care is available if required."

Over time we will all have to adapt. COVID-19 will become endemic around the world and how we deal with flu outbreaks and how we deal with COVID-19 outbreaks will look similar.

"Let’s keep calm, keep healthy and more importantly, get vaccinated and boosted. In the end we will get there and back to our ‘new normal’," says Dr Betty.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 