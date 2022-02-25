News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Primary Care Clinics Encouraging Cantabrians To Get Their Boosters

Friday, 25 February 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

As the number of community cases is rapidly rises in Canterbury, some primary care clinics (general practices/pharmacies/Māori and Pacific health providers) are extending hours and adding extra capacity this weekend to make it as easy as possible to get your booster.

“Thank you to all of the general practices, pharmacies and Māori and Pacific health providers who have supported the vaccination roll out in Canterbury,” says Dr Helen Skinner, ECC Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB.

“On top of their usual services and hours, they continue to play a significant role in vaccinating Cantabrians against COVID-19,” says Dr Skinner.

“I encourage everyone who is due for their booster to take advantage of this opportunity and find a clinic that is open. With Omicron, the booster dose really lifts your protection – if you are due for a booster and haven’t had yours, please get it straight away.

“It’s also important that we keep up all the healthy habits: remain vigilant about mask use, physical distancing, ensuring good ventilation when indoors with others, scanning in and hand hygiene.”

Ting, Dispensary Manager at Hardings Chemist & Post on Colombo Street, understands that there is hesitation within the Asian community to get their booster because of misinformation.

“We have Mandarin and Korean speaking staff who can answer your questions about boosters and the vaccine,” says Ting.

Drop-ins are welcome on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm at the pharmacy for those 18 years and over to get their booster. They are offering a free hot drink to those who get their booster dose.

At Village Health Lincoln Road, Dr Miriam Martin, General Practitioner encourages families to get vaccinated.

“We are accepting bookings and drop-ins for boosters. We are also immunising children aged 5 to 11 years old. We have created child-friendly spaces and have vaccinators who are trained at providing vaccines to children,” says Dr Martin.

The clinic is open on Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm and is giving away coffee vouchers.

A full list of clinics that are open this weekend is available on the VaccinateCanterburyWestCoast.nz website

https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/canterbury-pop-up-covid-vaccination-events/

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 