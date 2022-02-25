Primary Care Clinics Encouraging Cantabrians To Get Their Boosters

As the number of community cases is rapidly rises in Canterbury, some primary care clinics (general practices/pharmacies/Māori and Pacific health providers) are extending hours and adding extra capacity this weekend to make it as easy as possible to get your booster.

“Thank you to all of the general practices, pharmacies and Māori and Pacific health providers who have supported the vaccination roll out in Canterbury,” says Dr Helen Skinner, ECC Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB.

“On top of their usual services and hours, they continue to play a significant role in vaccinating Cantabrians against COVID-19,” says Dr Skinner.

“I encourage everyone who is due for their booster to take advantage of this opportunity and find a clinic that is open. With Omicron, the booster dose really lifts your protection – if you are due for a booster and haven’t had yours, please get it straight away.

“It’s also important that we keep up all the healthy habits: remain vigilant about mask use, physical distancing, ensuring good ventilation when indoors with others, scanning in and hand hygiene.”

Ting, Dispensary Manager at Hardings Chemist & Post on Colombo Street, understands that there is hesitation within the Asian community to get their booster because of misinformation.

“We have Mandarin and Korean speaking staff who can answer your questions about boosters and the vaccine,” says Ting.

Drop-ins are welcome on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm at the pharmacy for those 18 years and over to get their booster. They are offering a free hot drink to those who get their booster dose.

At Village Health Lincoln Road, Dr Miriam Martin, General Practitioner encourages families to get vaccinated.

“We are accepting bookings and drop-ins for boosters. We are also immunising children aged 5 to 11 years old. We have created child-friendly spaces and have vaccinators who are trained at providing vaccines to children,” says Dr Martin.

The clinic is open on Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm and is giving away coffee vouchers.

A full list of clinics that are open this weekend is available on the VaccinateCanterburyWestCoast.nz website

https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/canterbury-pop-up-covid-vaccination-events/

© Scoop Media