New COVID-19 Testing Centre To Open In Rangiora From 9am Thursday 03 March

To help meet high public demand for testing, an additional drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be set up at Waimakariri Hockey Turf, at 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora.

The Waimakariri Community Collection Site will operate between 9am and 3pm, seven days a week beginning Thursday 03 March.

This facility is drive-through only and will be providing RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) collection only at this time.

People are advised to attend only if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they are a household contact of a known case or they have been advised to get tested by a health professional.

Incident Controller for the Canterbury health system’s Omicron outbreak response, Tracey Maisey says demand for testing has understandably spiked in recent days as the number of community cases has risen.

We’d like to thank the North Canterbury community for their patience and taking the time to visit testing centres in Christchurch. We’re pleased to be able to respond to their needs by opening this additional site in Rangiora.”

© Scoop Media