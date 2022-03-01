News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New COVID-19 Testing Centre To Open In Rangiora From 9am Thursday 03 March

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

To help meet high public demand for testing, an additional drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be set up at Waimakariri Hockey Turf, at 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora.

The Waimakariri Community Collection Site will operate between 9am and 3pm, seven days a week beginning Thursday 03 March.

This facility is drive-through only and will be providing RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) collection only at this time.

People are advised to attend only if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they are a household contact of a known case or they have been advised to get tested by a health professional.

Incident Controller for the Canterbury health system’s Omicron outbreak response, Tracey Maisey says demand for testing has understandably spiked in recent days as the number of community cases has risen.

We’d like to thank the North Canterbury community for their patience and taking the time to visit testing centres in Christchurch. We’re pleased to be able to respond to their needs by opening this additional site in Rangiora.”

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
